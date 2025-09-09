If your feed feels scattered and leaves clients guessing, you’re not posting with purpose. Alyssa Stalker shares how to build a clear content lane that creates trust and a path to work with you.

Scroll through a dozen real estate accounts, and you’ll see the same pattern: A market update squeezed between a meme, a trending audio clip and a borrowed quote. It’s content for content’s sake, and it blends together.

That kind of posting doesn’t build recognition, signal why you’re different or what you stand for.

The agents who cut through the noise when it comes to lead generation on social media have defined a lane with a clear set of topics, formats and perspectives that feel consistent. Their audience knows what to expect and, more importantly, begins to trust it.

How to stand out on social media as a real estate agent

Here’s how you can find your lane and stick with it long enough for it to pay off.

Focus on the audience, not yourself

It’s tempting to post whatever feels good in the moment, but that’s not how you build a brand. It takes strategy to find success with social media, and the best place to start is with your audience. Who do you want to reach, and what are they worried about right now?

A first-time buyer is looking for financial guidance and step-by-step explanations. A relocation client wants to see neighborhoods, schools and lifestyle. A luxury seller wants confidence in your expertise and positioning.

Your lane should live at the intersection of their needs and your expertise. That’s where content starts to feel relevant and valuable instead of random.

Defining your audience isn’t a one-time task but rather revisiting who you serve consistently to ensure your content stays relevant as markets evolve.

Build content pillars

Once your audience is clear, define three to five pillars that will guide everything you create. These are your categories, the lanes your brand owns.

Examples include:

Market education: Breaking down trends, Breaking down trends, explaining data in simple terms



Community insights: Highlighting businesses, neighborhoods and events



Client stories: Testimonials, before-and-after narratives, behind-the-scenes details



Lifestyle: Your values, interests and the personal side of your brand



Every post should align with one of these pillars. If it doesn’t, it’s off-brand. The HubSpot State of Marketing Report found that marketers who focus on a handful of core themes see stronger engagement than those who post without a strategy. A clear structure creates consistency, and consistency builds trust.

Create recognizable formats

Pillars provide direction, but formats give your lane staying power. Recurring formats make content memorable and easier to produce.

Think about a weekly “Two Minute Market Monday” TikTok, a monthly “Behind the Sale” Reel or a quarterly “State of the Market” LinkedIn post. Over time, these become your signatures. Audiences start to expect them, and that predictability helps you stay top of mind.

The best formats become repetitive as they provide a reliable way for you to deliver value. When people know what to expect, they’re more likely to engage, share and return.

Lead with perspective, not platforms

Agents often let platforms dictate their strategy. One month it’s TikTok and the next it’s YouTube Shorts. That kind of platform-hopping is exhausting, and it rarely produces consistent results.

Your lane is not defined by where you post, and you don’t need to be on every single platform, but rather meeting your audience where they’re at and with what they need to know. Your brand’s positioning is best defined by how you see the market and the perspective you bring.

Instead of chasing trends, focus on putting your voice at the center. Share your interpretation of data, your takeaways from negotiations or your way of explaining the process. Templates and borrowed audios may get attention, but your point of view is what makes your lane distinct.

Commit to positioning over time

Authority takes longer to build than likes, but it lasts and has staying power that ultimately builds a pipeline filled with consistent leads regardless of what the market is doing. The agents remembered as relocation experts, market explainers or neighborhood guides didn’t get there by accident. They committed to their lane long enough for people to associate them with it.

Consistency is one of the top drivers of consumer trust, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. The more consistently you show up in your lane, the more likely people are to see you as the go-to voice in your niche.

That doesn’t mean you’ll never experiment or play with your own creativity, but it does mean you won’t abandon your lane at the first sign of a new trend. The discipline to stay focused is what separates agents who gain authority from those who stay stuck in the noise.

The payoff of consistency

Agents often burn out on content because they’re trying to reinvent the wheel every week. A defined lane removes that pressure. It gives you structure, reduces decision fatigue and makes content creation faster.

More importantly, it helps your audience know you, and when they begin to recognize your voice, they trust your perspective and seek out your content. That recognition turns into conversations, and conversations lead to business.

The goal isn’t to be everywhere or please everyone. The goal is to own your lane so fully that your audience can’t imagine turning anywhere else.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Alyssa Stalker is a real estate branding strategist and host of the Above Asking podcast. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Instagram.