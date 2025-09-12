Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catch-up on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

Home values still remain far above what they were before the pandemic sent home prices soaring across the U.S.

Homes.com parent CoStar sued Zillow in July over what it described as “systematic infringement” of copyrighted images. Zillow has yet to formally respond, but has started taking the images down.

Ethan Glass served as lead outside counsel for the National Association of Realtors throughout the trial in the homeseller commission lawsuit known as Sitzer | Burnett.

Jimmy Burgess and Listing Leads co-founder Jimmy Mackin provide budget-friendly strategies for generating listing leads now.

Tansey was a luxury agent in Miami for over 17 years and a Douglas Elliman fixture in the South Florida market. Tributes came in among the agent community upon news of his death.

