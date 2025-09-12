Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catch-up on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

These 10 real estate markets have lost $233B in value since 2024

Home values still remain far above what they were before the pandemic sent home prices soaring across the U.S.

Zillow is taking down images at the center of CoStar’s copyright lawsuit

Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman CoStar CEO Andy Florance

Homes.com parent CoStar sued Zillow in July over what it described as “systematic infringement” of copyrighted images. Zillow has yet to formally respond, but has started taking the images down.

Compass hires former NAR lead attorney as it doubles down on legal battles

Ethan Glass served as lead outside counsel for the National Association of Realtors throughout the trial in the homeseller commission lawsuit known as Sitzer | Burnett.

6 low-cost listing strategies that actually work in today’s market

low-cost listing strategies

Jimmy Burgess and Listing Leads co-founder Jimmy Mackin provide budget-friendly strategies for generating listing leads now.

Miami-based Elliman luxury agent Darin Tansey dies at 50

A photo of Darin Tansey with his dog in front of a beach in Miami

Credit: Douglas Elliman and Canva

Tansey was a luxury agent in Miami for over 17 years and a Douglas Elliman fixture in the South Florida market. Tributes came in among the agent community upon news of his death.

