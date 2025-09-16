Markets rise. Markets fall. But, according to financial planner Amanda Neely, smart real estate agents build financial systems that keep working, no matter what the headlines say.

It’s starting to feel familiar. It’s 2025, and something feels off. The stock market keeps floating higher, but if you’ve been in real estate long enough, the current climate might remind you of 2007. Policy decisions seem aimed at keeping the Wall Street party going, yet housing markets are showing signs of cooling. Redfin recently reported that listings are sitting on the market longer than they have in years.

As real estate agents, you understand market cycles better than most. You’ve seen the booms and busts firsthand. So why are so many agents still trying to build their personal wealth on Wall Street’s emotional rollercoaster?

The real wealth strategy is simpler than you think

Here’s the truth: You don’t need to become a day-trader or chase every hot stock tip to grow wealth. Many successful agents are shifting toward strategies that match their strengths and values. These approaches prioritize stability over speculation.

Structured spending

The “Commission Vault” System offers a practical starting point. Let’s face it, feast-or-famine income is one of the hardest parts of this business. But what if your commissions could pay you more like a salary? By setting up separate accounts for personal pay, taxes, business expenses and long-term savings, you can divide every commission check accordingly the moment it hits your account.

This approach, inspired by Mike Michalowicz’s Profit First model, removes the guesswork and stress that comes with uneven income flows. Agents using this system consistently report more financial peace, fewer tax surprises, and greater control when markets inevitably slow down.

Smart savings

Building safe and liquid reserves becomes equally important. Whether you call it an emergency fund, opportunity fund or your “Sleep Well At Night” (SWAN) stash, having accessible reserves is essential. But in 2025, parking money in a basic savings account might not cut it.

Many agents are diversifying their cash reserves using high-yield savings accounts with flexible access, money market funds and low-volatility assets like fixed annuities that preserve principal while growing steadily without market exposure. Reserves aren’t about getting rich quickly. Keep reserves to protect what you’ve earned so you can act fast when the right opportunity presents itself.

Real estate investing

Your expertise in local real estate markets represents a genuine superpower that no Wall Street analyst can match. Instead of watching REITs fluctuate on a stock app, more agents are buying duplexes or small multifamily properties with smart financing, partnering with clients or friends for joint ventures, and using 1031 exchanges to consolidate into fewer, higher-performing properties.

While data isn’t available for the exact type of real estate investing Realtors prefer, according to the National Association of Realtors, about 39 percent of agents own a second property. Anecdotally, I’ve found those who stick with conservative, cash-flowing properties consistently report fewer financial surprises and more peace of mind when economic conditions tighten.

Building your own security system

Not every wealth-building tool needs to be flashy. In fact, boring often proves better. Instead of relying solely on traditional retirement accounts that can drop 20 percent in a bad year, some agents supplement with deferred income annuities that guarantee future monthly income, dividend-paying assets like bond ladders, and specific whole life insurance structures that offer steady growth with cash access.

The common thread? These options don’t care whether the stock market is up or down. They simply work.

The key lies in diversifying around your strengths rather than going all-in on any single approach. Your wealth should be built in a way that doesn’t make you panic at every Federal Reserve announcement, provides liquidity when deals slow down, and honors your personal risk tolerance and values.

For many agents, this might look like allocating 50 percent to real estate (including your business and investment properties), 20 percent to conservative, principal-protected savings tools, 20 percent to long-term growth vehicles, and 10 percent to flexible opportunities.

Calm as competitive advantage

When others are chasing returns and stressing over headlines, you can build resilience and help clients from a place of grounded clarity. In a world obsessed with quick gains and market timing, the agents who focus on steady, systematic wealth-building often come out ahead in the long run.

Your intimate knowledge of local markets, combined with disciplined financial habits and conservative growth strategies, often creates a foundation that Wall Street speculation simply can’t match.