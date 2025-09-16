Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, a former maritime lawyer and land title insurance agent, is transitioning into real estate sales, Inman has learned exclusively.

In 2020, celebrity broker and Million Dollar Listing New York alum Ryan Serhant launched his eponymous brokerage. Now, five years later, almost to the day, his wife, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, has joined the firm’s New York office as a licensed salesperson, SERHANT. has informed Inman.

Bechrakis Serhant, as fans of Serhant’s reality TV shows may know, is Greek-American, was born in New York, and was raised between New York and Athens. Most recently, Bechrakis Serhant worked in land title insurance, with stints at Kensington Vanguard National Land Services and Commonwealth Land Title Insurance.

Emilia Bechrakis Serhant | SERHANT. Studios

Prior to that, Bechrakis Serhant worked as a maritime lawyer until 2016 and was manager of Legal Claims and Specific Cargo Claims at MSC, USA. Her husband isn’t the only one in the family who is in real estate either — Bechrakis Serhant grew up in a family of real estate investors, according to a statement.

“Growing up in a real estate family between New York and Athens, I have always had a passion for the business,” Bechrakis Serhant said in a statement. “When it came to choosing a brokerage and reviewing my options, and after weighing them all carefully, I ultimately chose SERHANT. Of course, that decision had absolutely nothing to do with my husband — it’s simply the best, and most innovative firm to build a career in real estate today.”

Ryan Serhant | SERHANT. Studios

Bechrakis Serhant will be based out of SERHANT. House in SoHo and will be working with SERHANT. salesperson Melissa Post, who specializes in Manhattan co-ops, condos, townhouses and luxury rentals.

“Emilia is brilliant, determined and has already achieved so much in her career,” SERHANT. founder and CEO Ryan Serhant said in a statement. “SERHANT. has grown bigger and more successful than we ever imagined, providing the resources, support, and platform for top agents and teams to thrive with AI, media and educational support.”

Bechrakis Serhant holds law degrees from Kent University, University College London and BPP University. Outside of her career, she spends her free time in service of charitable organizations including Building Better Futures and Water.org. She is also the author of the children’s book To the Moon and Back for You (2020).

Bechrakis Serhant and Serhant have a 6-year-old daughter, Zena, together.

Ryan Serhant
