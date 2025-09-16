For women in real estate leadership, it’s not about who can hustle harder, CEO Christian Barnes writes. It’s about creating purposeful and sustainable leadership.

For too long, leadership in real estate has been measured by who could work the hardest, stay “on” the longest, and push through with sheer grit. That narrative has built businesses, but it has also left far too many leaders, especially women, feeling depleted, invisible and stretched beyond measure.

It’s time to change that. It’s time for a new definition of leadership: one that honors strength without demanding burnout, one that celebrates resilience, and one that makes space for the full lives we bring to the table.

Blending life and leadership

My own leadership story isn’t separate from my life; it’s shaped by it. I’ve led my brokerage through growth and uncertainty, while also preparing my daughter to leave for college and supporting multiple family members through surgeries and serious illness. These aren’t side notes to my career; they’re central to how I lead.

Women leaders live this reality every day. We balance closings and strategy meetings with caregiving, mentoring and community. We carry weight that isn’t always visible, and yet, it makes us stronger leaders. The myth of “perfect balance” doesn’t serve us. What does? Embracing a blended life, where leadership flexes and flows with what matters most.

Cutting through the noise

This industry is noisy. Market headlines, tech disruption and social media’s endless push to hustle harder can make even seasoned professionals feel unsteady.

As leaders, our role is to quiet the noise. For me, that means reminding agents of their North Star: the people they serve and the purpose that drives them. That clarity builds confidence, and confidence is contagious. Women leaders are reshaping what focus looks like. It’s not about shouting the loudest or outworking everyone else. It’s about leading with clarity, presence and conviction.

Small tweaks over big shifts

Change doesn’t always happen in seismic moments. It often happens in small, steady steps. When agents feel overwhelmed, they disengage. The key is helping them take one achievable action forward. The same applies to leadership. Women often feel pressure to make bold, sweeping moves to “prove” themselves. But the truth is, consistent small wins compound into lasting impact.

Creating space for real conversations

Some of the best leadership isn’t about speaking, it’s about listening. I’ve seen the power of creating safe, judgment-free spaces where people can be honest about both their struggles and successes.

For women in leadership, this often comes naturally. We’re used to carrying visible and invisible responsibilities. When we acknowledge them, out loud, we create permission for others to do the same. That’s not soft leadership. That’s transformational leadership.

Sustainability as a strategy

Great businesses run on systems and processes. Great leaders run on sustainability. Sometimes leadership means driving strategy. Other times, it means leaning on support and taking a step back to recharge. That’s not weakness, it’s wisdom. Women leaders especially understand the cost of running on empty. Sustainability isn’t optional; it’s the foundation for long-term leadership.

A new narrative for leadership

If we want more women not only stepping into leadership but staying there, we need to redefine what success looks like. It’s not about proving we can hustle harder than anyone else. It’s about proving that leadership can be human, purposeful and sustainable.

Yes, let’s keep striving for growth, results and innovation. But let’s also value rest, silence and the small, steady steps that carry us forward.

Because the best leaders, women included, aren’t just building businesses. They’re building careers, communities and lives that endure.

To every woman in leadership, or dreaming of it: your voice matters, your leadership matters, and this industry is better with you in it.

Christian Barnes is President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes and an active leader in local, state and national real estate associations. Follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn.