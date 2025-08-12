The leadership style many women embody — grounded in nuance, care and long-term thinking — is not only valid but essential in today’s market, brokerage CEO Dezireh Eyn writes.

There’s a pattern in how we talk about women in leadership: When women exhibit the same behaviors as successful men, they are often judged differently. A man who’s firm in a negotiation is respected; a woman is called aggressive.

The leadership style many women embody — grounded in nuance, care and long-term thinking — is not only valid but essential.

A man who’s focused is seen as efficient; a woman is labeled intense or difficult. The behavior is identical, but the interpretation reveals a persistent barrier. These labels often appear precisely when a woman chooses to lead without diminishing herself. This bias fundamentally limits who we accept as leaders — and what we recognize as leadership.

Quiet bias

It’s a quiet but powerful bias. It shows up everywhere — in negotiation rooms, in how women’s ideas are challenged, even with strong data, in how they’re expected to justify their results, tone, style and approach to power.

HR software company Textio analyzed performance reviews for more than 23,000 workers across over 250 organizations and found that high-performing women receive more negative feedback than men. In fact, 76 percent of top-performing working women received negative feedback from their bosses compared to just 2 percent of high-achieving men.

The world urgently needs leaders who can hold complexity, build trust, and guide through uncertainty with empathy and clarity. Recognizing and valuing these ways of leading is central to overcoming the bias that too often sidelines women from positions of influence.

Complex challenges

We live in a time of layered challenges: economic volatility, social unrest, climate disruption, political polarization and technological upheaval. Change is relentless, and our problems lack a single solution. Old leadership — rooted in dominance and control — no longer suffices. We need leaders who listen, build consensus without losing sight of their vision, make decisions with urgency and care and stay grounded in long-term thinking amidst short-term crises.

That leadership isn’t just similar to how many women lead; it’s how many women lead — because we’ve had to. We’ve learned to navigate systems not built for us by fostering emotional intelligence, patience and resilience that don’t depend on bravado. We build influence by earning it, again and again.

Core values

At my brokerage, our culture is built on five core values. Two stand out: family first and diverse voices. These aren’t slogans — they’re principles that guide hiring, communication and support. We know clarity and care are partners. Leading with both creates spaces where people excel, speak honestly and grow, both for their business and themselves.

This is not about putting women on pedestals or claiming perfection. It is about redefining what effective leadership looks like. Authentic leadership — adaptable, collaborative, accountable, emotionally intelligent and forward-thinking — reflects qualities the world needs most.

Necessary progress

Elevating these qualities, often exemplified by women and too often dismissed as secondary, is necessary for progress.

I want to live in, work in and run a company that values intention over impulse, clarity over charisma and leadership that earns trust through action, not volume.

Women are already leading with vision, strength and depth. The next step is not about proving our worth, but about insisting that our leadership approaches are indispensable. By continuing to lead effectively and visibly, we help shape industries and communities and model for the next generation what strong, inclusive leadership means.

I have built my career this way, knowing that when women lead authentically, everyone benefits. The future isn’t just coming — we are already leading it, and the narrative around leadership must evolve to reflect that.

Dezireh Eyn serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Properties. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Instagram.