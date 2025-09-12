From navigating life transitions to investing for long-term wealth, single women are taking the lead in real estate markets, luxury agent Lauren Endsley writes. Here’s how to serve them more effectively.

Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Lately, I’ve found myself pausing at headlines about the rise of single women homebuyers in real estate, not just as influencers, but as owners, investors and decision-makers. While it’s no secret that women often drive homebuying choices within families, what stands out today is how confidently many are making those decisions independently.

We are witnessing this trend unfold on the national stage: Single women homebuyers are rising, second only to married couples, outpacing single men and unmarried couples. According to the National Association of Realtors data, the number of single women homebuyers has increased from 11 percent to 20 percent. That’s 1 in 5 homebuyers. 

What’s perhaps most important is what lies ahead. According to the Bank of America Institute, women are projected to control $34 trillion in investable assets by 2030. Many are already applying this capital toward real estate — using their financial influence not just to buy homes, but to shape markets.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2025 Luxury Outlook confirms that women, particularly millennials, are a driving force in luxury homebuying. Here in Florida, I’ve seen this firsthand.

Whether it’s a professional purchasing her first property, someone downsizing after a life transition or a buyer using generational wealth to acquire a dream retreat, a common thread is clear: Women are embracing real estate as a tool for empowerment and stability. Here’s what you should know to tap into this powerful segment of buyers.

What single women homebuyers want in a home

Security

The National Association of Realtors notes that many single women prioritize neighborhood safety, community access and multigenerational living arrangements — essentials that offer peace of mind and practicality. They are also more likely than men to explore condominiums, townhomes or multifamily properties, valuing adaptability over convention. 

Lifestyle

They aren’t just looking for a place to live; they’re seeking homes that reflect their lifestyle. Today’s female buyers are focused on efficiency and flexibility. Many prefer low-maintenance residences in vibrant, amenity-rich neighborhoods, often homes that cater to their specific needs.

Here too, safety remains paramount, with strong preferences for secure access, well-lit streets and thoughtful layouts that support both independence and long-term investment potential. 

Priorities often center on practical luxury, including thoughtful layouts, low-maintenance options, community amenities and a connection to a lifestyle. Flexibility matters, especially when caring for aging parents, hosting visiting children or balancing remote work with wellness routines.

A transitional space

Many of my female customers are thoughtful and engaged buyers, often navigating life transitions with resilience and purpose. One recent customer, a widow, moved from a large coastal property into a smaller villa within a gated community. The residence offered security, reduced maintenance responsibilities and better cost control.

At the time, it was her first solo real estate purchase, and she leaned on close family friends for guidance. Two years and four successful transactions later, she had become a confident, independent buyer, a testament to her adaptability and determination.

Family-centric locations

Another woman relocated to Orlando from out of state to be near extended family. Her sister attended showings and inspections, while her parents supported the purchase. With their input and long-distance collaboration, she secured a home that met both her lifestyle and long-term goals — and it happened to be down the street from her sister.

In general, many of my female clients are open-minded and intentional in their search. They often consider townhomes or villas as a means to reduce complexity without sacrificing quality. Priorities frequently include proximity to loved ones, safety and creating a home that supports intergenerational living for children, aging parents or extended family.

What lies ahead

Real estate, at its best, is about legacy — about how people choose to live, invest and create stability across generations. As women continue to lead in this space, our role as advisors is to listen closely, stay relevant and provide them with insights that align with their vision.

Lauren Endsley is a global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Connect with her on Instagram.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×