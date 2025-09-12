From navigating life transitions to investing for long-term wealth, single women are taking the lead in real estate markets, luxury agent Lauren Endsley writes. Here’s how to serve them more effectively.

Lately, I’ve found myself pausing at headlines about the rise of single women homebuyers in real estate, not just as influencers, but as owners, investors and decision-makers. While it’s no secret that women often drive homebuying choices within families, what stands out today is how confidently many are making those decisions independently.

We are witnessing this trend unfold on the national stage: Single women homebuyers are rising, second only to married couples, outpacing single men and unmarried couples. According to the National Association of Realtors data, the number of single women homebuyers has increased from 11 percent to 20 percent. That’s 1 in 5 homebuyers.

What’s perhaps most important is what lies ahead. According to the Bank of America Institute, women are projected to control $34 trillion in investable assets by 2030. Many are already applying this capital toward real estate — using their financial influence not just to buy homes, but to shape markets.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2025 Luxury Outlook confirms that women, particularly millennials, are a driving force in luxury homebuying. Here in Florida, I’ve seen this firsthand.

Whether it’s a professional purchasing her first property, someone downsizing after a life transition or a buyer using generational wealth to acquire a dream retreat, a common thread is clear: Women are embracing real estate as a tool for empowerment and stability. Here’s what you should know to tap into this powerful segment of buyers.

What single women homebuyers want in a home

Security

The National Association of Realtors notes that many single women prioritize neighborhood safety, community access and multigenerational living arrangements — essentials that offer peace of mind and practicality. They are also more likely than men to explore condominiums, townhomes or multifamily properties, valuing adaptability over convention.

Lifestyle

They aren’t just looking for a place to live; they’re seeking homes that reflect their lifestyle. Today’s female buyers are focused on efficiency and flexibility. Many prefer low-maintenance residences in vibrant, amenity-rich neighborhoods, often homes that cater to their specific needs.

Here too, safety remains paramount, with strong preferences for secure access, well-lit streets and thoughtful layouts that support both independence and long-term investment potential.

Priorities often center on practical luxury, including thoughtful layouts, low-maintenance options, community amenities and a connection to a lifestyle. Flexibility matters, especially when caring for aging parents, hosting visiting children or balancing remote work with wellness routines.

A transitional space

Many of my female customers are thoughtful and engaged buyers, often navigating life transitions with resilience and purpose. One recent customer, a widow, moved from a large coastal property into a smaller villa within a gated community. The residence offered security, reduced maintenance responsibilities and better cost control.

At the time, it was her first solo real estate purchase, and she leaned on close family friends for guidance. Two years and four successful transactions later, she had become a confident, independent buyer, a testament to her adaptability and determination.

Family-centric locations

Another woman relocated to Orlando from out of state to be near extended family. Her sister attended showings and inspections, while her parents supported the purchase. With their input and long-distance collaboration, she secured a home that met both her lifestyle and long-term goals — and it happened to be down the street from her sister.

In general, many of my female clients are open-minded and intentional in their search. They often consider townhomes or villas as a means to reduce complexity without sacrificing quality. Priorities frequently include proximity to loved ones, safety and creating a home that supports intergenerational living for children, aging parents or extended family.

What lies ahead

Real estate, at its best, is about legacy — about how people choose to live, invest and create stability across generations. As women continue to lead in this space, our role as advisors is to listen closely, stay relevant and provide them with insights that align with their vision.

Lauren Endsley is a global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Connect with her on Instagram.