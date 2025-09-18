Luxury is changing, so luxury agents need to change as well. The Agency’s Rainy Hake Austin shares tips to help you home in on what luxury clients are looking for now.

In luxury, the pendulum often swings from elegance to excess and back again. We only need to look at architectural trends of the past two decades to see the shift.

In the early 2000s, extravagance often equated to scale: sprawling McMansions, oversized white-box estates, homes that dazzled with square footage but lacked soul. Today’s ultra-high-net-worth buyers, however, are gravitating toward something more understated and, paradoxically, more exclusive.

Luxury is no longer about how much house you can build; it’s about creating a home that feels tailored and livable, not a showpiece.

At present, we’re witnessing a powerful shift: Luxury is taking a mindful step back. It’s no longer about spectacle; it’s about substance.

Boomers, millennials and Gen Z alike are craving meaning, connection and craftsmanship. We’re seeing a return to the foundations of what makes luxury truly exceptional. In business, this means we’re going back to basics.

5 Back to Basics luxury real estate trends

Here are five luxury real estate trends to watch as we enter fall:

Authenticity

Luxury today is defined by authenticity. It’s not about flash, but about tactility, service and story. In real estate, this translates to showcasing a property’s history, craftsmanship or unique architectural details rather than over-staging or over-marketing.

At our brokerage, we’ve found that clients respond most when we let a property’s character speak for itself, whether it’s a prewar co-op in Manhattan or a beachfront modern in Malibu.

Just as importantly, authenticity shines through in our agents themselves: trusted advisors who listen, guide with integrity and deliver solutions tailored to their clients’ lives and needs, not just their transactions.

Simplicity

There’s a quiet confidence in simplicity. Brands across sectors are doing less, but doing it better. I believe in curating offerings with intention. Our brokerage has applied the same principle to growth: When we open in a new market, it’s about finding the right partner and creating a thoughtful presence within the community, not expanding for the sake of expansion.

In practice, that means organic growth, aligning with people and markets that reflect our values and sticking to what we do best.

Personalization

Going back to basics doesn’t diminish personalization; it amplifies it. In hospitality, that might be a discreetly arranged in-room experience that reflects a guest’s preferences, not a one-size-fits-all amenity. In real estate, personalization is about deeply understanding a client’s lifestyle, anticipating their needs and presenting solutions that fit seamlessly.

At our brokerage, this could mean connecting a family not just with the right home, but with the right neighborhood resource, or perhaps advising an international buyer on the complicated nuances of local co-op boards. These touches may seem small, but they deliver the true “wow.”

Craftsmanship

True luxury lies in the details. Across industries, we’re seeing a renewed appreciation for the art of making, whether that’s a hand-stitched leather good, an architect’s bespoke millwork or a developer’s choice to prioritize enduring materials over fleeting trends.

In real estate, this means valuing homes and projects built to last, with details that reflect care and artistry. Craftsmanship isn’t about perfection; it’s about integrity in execution.

Community

Luxury is no longer an isolated experience; it’s increasingly defined by a sense of belonging. Today’s clients want to feel connected, whether it be to a neighborhood, to a culture, to the people who surround them.

In our business, that means introducing buyers not just to a property but to a way of life. Whether it’s highlighting community organizations or neighborhood rituals around the holidays, fostering connection deepens the sense of value and elevates the experience working with a real estate professional.

In today’s digital age, going back to basics almost feels radical. It’s choosing quality over quantity, connection over algorithms. When it comes to luxury real estate trends, for luxury brands, and for us in real estate, it means trust, not transactions.

If “back to basics” teaches anything, it’s this: True luxury is timeless. And timelessness is earned when we lead with humanity, intention and authenticity.

Rainy Hake Austin is president of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with her on Instagram.