It’s Back to Basics Month here at Inman. To ensure that you haven’t missed any of the sage advice your colleagues (and competition) are reading, we’ve rounded up the top 10, most-read contributed articles of 2025 thus far.

Top 10 Back to Basics how-tos of 2025

Dying strategies, good habits, time-tested business advice, winning lead generation strategies — it’s all here in descending order from our top read how-to of the year on down.

1. 7 proven ways to revive a listing without dropping the price by Darryl Davis

A price drop is not your only option when the market’s slow or the listing’s stale. Darryl Davis offers strategies to reboot and relaunch that property.

Now is a great time to take a hard look at your daily activities, and see if there may be adjustments you can make that will lead to more success, Jimmy Burgess writes.

More and more agents are showing homes north of the million-dollar mark with tactics that should only be used on mid-range or lower listings, Troy Palmquist writes.

4. 6 bad habits great real estate agents avoid (and what to do) by Jimmy Burgess

Ready to change your life and your business? It starts, Jimmy Burgess writes, with changing the negative patterns you’ve fallen into.

5. 7 no-BS steps to grow your real estate business in 2025 by Jimmy Burgess

Ready to get growing in the new year? Jimmy Burgess shares practical, actionable strategies to help you meet your goals.

6. 31 years of brutally honest truths boiled down to 11 takeaways by Jimmy Burgess

Success is inevitable, Jimmy Burgess writes, when you’re coming from a place of service and value-added client care.

Initiate, don’t wait, to build momentum in your business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Here he offers five texts to send and see results.

8. The top 25 lead generation strategies for 2025 by Jimmy Burgess

Real estate doesn’t lack lead gen options, Jimmy Burgess writes. It lacks execution. He provides a wealth of resources and the strategies you need to implement them.

9. Follow these 10 simple steps to turn 1 listing into 4 more by Jimmy Burgess

A real estate agent’s ability to turn one listing into multiple transactions is what helps good agents become great agents, Jimmy Burgess writes.

10. The 7 things agents should stop doing (and what to do instead) by Jimmy Burgess

If you want different results, Jimmy Burgess writes, start doing different things. Stop doing what used to work, and start doing what works now.

