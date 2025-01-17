The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold TikTok’s divestiture deadline leaves real estate agents racing to adapt their marketing strategies. Experts Katie Lance and Cynthia Seifert share how to diversify platforms, deepen client connections and build resilience as the app’s future hangs in the balance.

The clock is ticking for TikTok in the U.S., with a ban on the platform set to take effect on Jan. 19. The Supreme Court upheld a law requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to sell its U.S. operations by Jan. 19 or face an effective ban. ByteDance has so far refused to comply, leaving many U.S. users facing the likelihood of losing access to the app.

The court’s unanimous decision upholds the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in April 2024. The ruling asserts that TikTok poses significant national security risks due to its data collection practices and ties to a foreign adversary.

With ByteDance showing no signs of divestiture, the app’s future now depends on President-Elect Donald Trump, who has expressed conflicting opinions on TikTok and is set to take office the day after the ban’s implementation. ByteDance has also threatened to shut the app down entirely if the ban is upheld.

The uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s fate has left agents scrambling to prepare. With the platform’s disappearance imminent, industry experts are urging real estate professionals to quickly adapt their strategies to maintain visibility, connect with audiences and build resilience in a shifting digital landscape.

This presents a significant challenge for real estate agents: According to a recent white paper from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 1 in 6 agents rely on TikTok as part of their marketing strategies.

The platform’s algorithm has been instrumental in connecting agents with global audiences and younger demographics. Its loss could disrupt how many professionals generate leads and build their brands. The stakes are even higher, given the industry’s ongoing stress.

Diversify to stay ahead

Cynthia Seifert, founder of KeyLeads, said in an email that while the TikTok ban is disruptive, it also presents an opportunity for agents to reassess and strengthen their marketing strategies.

“The impending TikTok ban could significantly impact real estate agents who have leveraged the platform to engage younger audiences, showcase property tours and build personal brands through creative short-form video content,” Seifert said.

She recommends that agents focus on diversifying their strategies by pivoting to platforms like Instagram, which offers similar short-form video capabilities through Reels or experimenting with alternatives like YouTube Shorts and Facebook Stories.

Real estate marketing expert Katie Lance agrees that diversification is key. “While TikTok may be driving a lot of engagement and leads, it’s important not to put all your eggs in one basket,” Lance said. She highlights the value of repurposing existing TikTok videos for other platforms, ensuring agents can maintain their visibility and connection with their audiences.

Build relationships beyond social media

Both experts highlighted the importance of owning a communication channel that isn’t subject to sudden changes. Lance said email marketing as a crucial tool. “Your email list is something you own,” she said. She’s encouraging agents to drive TikTok followers to their websites or lead magnets where they can subscribe for updates.

Seifert adds that strengthening online presence through SEO-driven blogs or optimized YouTube channels can also provide a steady source of visibility and leads.

This shift isn’t just about transitioning to new platforms — it’s about building lasting relationships. Lance suggests leveraging Instagram’s DMs and Stories to create deeper connections. Seifert recommends exploring offline methods such as hosting local events or participating in community activities to reestablish ties with clients. These strategies are essential for maintaining trust and visibility in a rapidly changing landscape.

Act fast to redirect followers

Time is of the essence. Agents should act quickly to redirect TikTok followers to other platforms, Seifert said. By linking Instagram and Facebook accounts to TikTok and posting regular updates encouraging followers to connect elsewhere, agents can mitigate potential disruptions before the ban takes effect.

The TikTok ban also presents an opportunity to expand video strategies. Lance encourages agents to invest in tools and skills that work across platforms, such as creating long-form YouTube videos, hosting live Q&A sessions, or using Facebook Live for virtual property tours. These efforts not only provide short-term solutions but also position agents for long-term success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

While the loss of TikTok is a setback for many, it’s a stark reminder of the importance of agility in real estate marketing. By diversifying platforms, strengthening direct communication channels, and deepening client relationships, agents can navigate the challenges ahead and emerge stronger.

As Lance said, “The best strategy is to stay ahead by diversifying your efforts and focusing on platforms and strategies that build long-term relationships and trust.”

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.