CEO Mickey Alam Khan writes that with its new merger, Compass will finally achieve its goal to become the Amazon of real estate.

The race to become the Amazon of global real estate just got tighter.

Compass’ plans to absorb archrival Anywhere Real Estate, owner of such storied brokerages as Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker, will give it unsurpassed clout in global real estate sales and purchases with a combined valuation of $10 billion.

Styled as a merger, the combined firm will comprise 340,000 real estate agents — 10 times Compass’ current number — in 120 countries and territories with an estimated 1.2 million transactions. The deal comes after Compass earlier this year bought competitor Christie’s International Real Estate for $444 million.

Tech talk

Compass is touting its technology advantages to complement Anywhere’s strong franchise, relocation, title and escrow operations.

Backed by Japan’s Softbank, Compass has positioned itself as a technology platform with a real estate offering, modeling itself on Amazon.

In announcing this deal, Compass stuck to the party line and said the deal was beneficial as much to homebuyers and sellers as it was to brokers and agents.

The combined entity will assume the Compass name upon closing in the second half of 2026 after going through regulatory vetting and shareholder approval of both companies. It now makes sense why Compass on Sept. 9 announced the hire of former Department of Justice antitrust leader Ethan Glass as its chief legal officer.

Tale of scale

So, let’s break it down. What are the pros of the deal?

Both Compass and Anywhere were leaders in the global real estate market. Post-merger, they will not only boast the most transactions worldwide, but also entrench themselves further in the luxury end of the market with the Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Compass brands in the portfolio.

The merged entity will boast economies of scale and enhanced clout for office leases and supplies, as well as media buys on platforms and in publications. Expect more referral revenue within the Compass family of brands, too.

Compass will also have a stronger hand against platforms such as Zillow, which insists on displaying listings on its site within 24 hours of the agent acquiring the business.

Indeed, Compass is in a legal battle to reserve the right to hold back listings in its own walled gardens as an edge over competitors. The fight just got harder for Zillow and its ilk if Compass succeeds in taking over Anywhere.

From a corporate standpoint, Compass will have a stronger hand in negotiations with agents over commission splits. It may redress the balance back in favor of the brokerage and may even help the overall industry with this shift in power.

From Anywhere to everywhere

What are the downsides of the deal?

It’s very simple: Compass just shrank the market options. Some may call it a monopoly, although the threshold for that appellation is very high, with little chance for challenge from the current administration.

Agents from Anywhere brands will now jostle with Compass and Christie’s real estate professionals, creating a “frenemy” situation. Even if there is a general air of unhappiness over fewer choices, where will dissatisfied agents defect to and to what end?

Within the combined family, Compass may have to sharpen the disparate brands’ value proposition to the market and internally. This will particularly play out in the luxury end of the business, where most of the margins lie for Compass and Anywhere.

It’s quite clear that Compass is on a trajectory from brokerage to network to conglomerate.

Pitching its technology prowess — plus its one-stop-shop, global footprint advantages — at every given turn can only mean one thing: that Compass is eventually setting itself up for a grand acquisition by one of the Silicon Valley giants or a Wall Street darling.

The acquisition spree for Compass may continue over the next few years till it achieves its ostensible goal — to do to real estate what Amazon did to retail and technology: become an unavoidable option for consumers wherever they turn.

Mickey Alam Khan is CEO of the Luxboro and the Luxury Roundtable network in New York. Reach him at mickey@napean.com.