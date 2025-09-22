As a 19-year-old submarine mechanic, it was the guy in the boiler shop who recommended that Byron Lazine start investing in real estate. So he did. He bought three homes between 2004-2006 with multiple loans.

By Dec. 31, 2008, he filed for bankruptcy. After working for a few years at a nuclear plant, he decided to get his real estate license. By Year 2, he had 50 listings. Today, he runs one of the top teams in Connecticut with 60 agents, The One Team, and is the co-founder and CEO of BAM.

He explains how a personal bankruptcy in 2008 gave him the drive to succeed and a unique, no-nonsense philosophy for business, providing a masterclass on team building, lead generation, and social media.

Highlights

Lazine credits his early success to being an early adopter of social media, using tools like Facebook Live to win listings and build a brand while his competition was still focused on traditional newspaper ads. This willingness to go against the grain became a hallmark of his career.

Explaining that he “built it backward,” Lazine reveals the unconventional path he took to build his team. Instead of hiring agents and scrambling to support them, he first obsessed over creating a comprehensive training program and a clear blueprint for success.

This approach allowed him to offer three core, non-negotiable values to his agents: leads, training and support. This foundational system enabled his team to grow rapidly and consistently, becoming the No. 1 team for listings sold in Connecticut since 2022.

On a tactical level, Lazine provides a no-nonsense guide for agents and team leaders looking to scale. His core mantra is “speed on revenue-producing activities” and “slow on the expenses.” He warns that spending money on leads without having a system in place for rapid follow-up is a waste of money, likening it to “throwing cash out the car window.”

Speed to lead is paramount, with his team aiming for a response time under one minute.

He also provides a glimpse into his thoughts on AI. He believes that it will soon revolutionize back-office functions, such as transaction coordination and quality control, allowing agents to become more efficient and effective at a scale never before possible.

He also shares the origin story of BAM, explaining how a desire to create something valuable for free with co-founder Eric Simon evolved into a successful media company built on humor and authenticity.

