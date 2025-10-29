Once you build structure into your process with the help of AI, you can focus on storytelling instead of logistics, Josh Ries writes.

In my Oct. 15 Inman article, “How AI helped me get 110K views posting 30 times a day for 30 days,” I shared how I used artificial intelligence to scale my real estate content creation. Since then, a lot of agents have reached out asking one question: “How are you actually making all those videos so quickly?”

How to script, edit and caption real estate videos FAST using AI

Here’s the full workflow, the exact process I use to script, film, edit, caption and optimize short-form real estate videos in under an hour.

Step 1: Start with tested ideas (Threads keyword research)

Most agents struggle not with filming, but with what to film. That’s why I start with proven concepts. Each night, I post 20 to 30 short text updates to Threads, testing topics built around keyword research. When a post resonates with strong engagement, comments and saves, I know I’ve found a subject worth turning into a video.

If you want more detail about this step and how I test content ideas at scale, go back and read my Oct. 15 article. It dives deeper into how Threads became my idea-validation engine before I ever hit record.

This step removes guesswork. Instead of hoping your next video hits, you’re using audience data to validate what works before you ever hit record.

Step 2: Build the script with ChatGPT

Once I’ve identified a winning Threads post, I drop it into ChatGPT and ask it to write a video script. I include details like runtime (30 to 60 seconds), target audience (agents or clients) and keywords to emphasize.

AI handles the structure so I can focus on delivery. The result is a concise script that aligns with what my audience already cares about — and what algorithms recognize as relevant.

Step 3: Film in segments using Instagram Edits

I record in short five- to ten-second clips instead of full takes. It keeps energy high and editing fast. I film directly inside Instagram’s Edits feature because it’s simple, mobile-friendly, and designed for real-time creation.

Once all segments are done, I combine them in Edits using its trimming and alignment tools to make one seamless video.

Step 4: Add captions — twice (with a purpose)

Captions matter. Most people scroll without sound, so I add captions in Edits for accessibility. Then, I download a clean edited copy with no captions and upload that version to the Captions app. This prevents two overlapping caption sets later.

Inside the Captions app, I generate a transcript of the video and that transcript becomes the foundation for the next step.

Step 5: Create SEO-optimized descriptions with ChatGPT

Using the transcript from the Captions app, I ask ChatGPT to write an SEO-optimized video description. I use it across Instagram and TikTok.

Social algorithms increasingly rely on search-based discovery, so an SEO-friendly description helps each post reach beyond your followers. Because my ideas came from keyword-tested Threads posts, the SEO alignment stays consistent from idea to upload.

Step 6: Repurpose for multiple platforms

Once captions and descriptions are complete, I post the first version (from Instagram Edits) to Instagram. Then, I post the Captions app version to TikTok. Finally, I download that TikTok version and upload it to YouTube Shorts.

This workflow turns one 60-second idea into three platform-ready videos, all in under 90 minutes.

Why this system works

The power isn’t in the software; it’s in the sequence. Each step feeds the next:

Threads validates the idea → ChatGPT scripts it → Edits builds it → Captions refines it → SEO amplifies reach.

After a few rounds, the process becomes second nature. You stop wasting time overthinking and start creating content that performs consistently.

Lessons from the workflow

The more you use this system, the more efficient you become. On average, I spend only one to two hours a day creating all my video content, which leaves time for actual income-producing activities like client calls and appointments.

Because each stage supports the next, even on off days, you can still stay consistent. If one platform underperforms, the others keep your message visible. That’s the compounding power of systems.

Build systems that compound

AI doesn’t replace creativity; it amplifies it. Once you build structure into your process, you can focus on storytelling instead of logistics.

This workflow lets you create, repurpose, and distribute content faster without sacrificing your voice or authenticity. And in an attention-driven real estate market, that combination, speed, consistency, and clarity, is what truly drives growth.