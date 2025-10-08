Multifamily investors thrive when supply and demand are in alignment, Michael Zaransky writes. Learn how market balance drives occupancy, rent growth and long-term returns.

The multifamily sector has always leaned on fundamental economic principles, and today’s market offers a clear demonstration of how supply and demand dictate both occupancy and rent growth.

Investment success begins with location, but a closer look reveals that within any given market or submarket, the balance (or imbalance) between available units and the pool of renters largely determines outcomes.

Understanding this relationship is what separates a substantial, sustainable investment from one that struggles under mounting pressure through uncertain market shifts.

Market balance is the foundation

Selecting a market where new development aligns with renter demand significantly improves the probability of stable cash flow and long-term value appreciation. Excess supply creates an environment where landlords must compete aggressively to fill units, while undersupply allows owners to maintain pricing power and minimize concessions.

Investors who evaluate not just the appeal of a city but the actual pipeline of multifamily deliveries against current and projected demand position themselves more effectively for durable returns.

In recent years, markets like Nashville and Austin have become case studies in the consequences of oversupply. Tens of thousands of units under construction have left property owners with limited leverage, forcing them to offer free rent or other concessions to maintain acceptable occupancy levels.

That pressure translates directly into stalled or even negative rent growth, despite these cities continuing to attract jobs and new residents. The simple presence of robust demand does not guarantee growth when incoming supply far exceeds what the market can realistically absorb in the near term.

The other side

Contrast these notions with cities where construction has slowed considerably: Chicago and several other Midwestern markets have seen development pipelines taper off to historically low levels, with annual deliveries measured in the hundreds rather than thousands of units.

In those conditions, high occupancies and leading rent growth figures have emerged, even without the same reputation for explosive population expansion that fuels Sun Belt narratives. What these examples show is that markets dismissed as less dynamic can actually generate superior performance when the supply side remains disciplined.

The issue of affordability, however, cannot be ignored. Concessions help residents secure leases in high-supply markets, but they create instability when renewals arrive without those initial incentives.

Operators hope that a positive living experience and broader demand trends will stabilize occupancy over time. However, the adjustment period can extend for several years as the market absorbs excess inventory. For investors, patience and careful underwriting become essential during these transitional phases.

Navigating cycles

Looking ahead, population growth and employment expansion will gradually absorb today’s overbuilt markets, but the timeline remains uncertain. Investors who track supply data with the same rigor they apply to demand metrics will navigate these cycles with greater confidence. The lesson reinforces itself across cities large and small: pricing power exists where the number of new units does not overwhelm the renter base, and it erodes when development outpaces absorption capacity.

Multifamily investment thrives on fundamentals that are as straightforward as they are unforgiving. Supply and demand dynamics set the tone for both occupancy and rent growth, shaping investor outcomes more decisively than any other factor.

Those who ground their decisions in careful analysis of market pipelines and renter demand will not only withstand cycles but often find opportunity where others miscalculate. In this sector, discipline in assessing balance remains the most reliable path to durable returns.

Michael H. Zaransky is the founder and managing principal of MZ Capital Partners in Northbrook, Illinois.