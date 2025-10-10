Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

Jason Oppenheim respects the Compass deal, but says he’s ‘not happy about it’

Jason Oppenheim

The Oppenheim Group owner shared thoughts on the state of the market and was jazzed up about upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

What’s next for Compass-Anywhere? Latter & Blum’s deal offers hints

The Compass name has largely overtaken Latter & Blum branding, but otherwise, the brokerage is still very much in the midst of a smooth transition to Compass’s systems, agents said.

5 copy-and-paste emails that will wake up your database (and fill your listing pipeline)

A photo of a computer email marketing with Jimmy Burgess to signify real estate email templates for lead generation.

These five emails start the right conversations with the right people, Jimmy Burgess writes, and they are cued up and ready to go to work for you right now.

Your listings will now appear on a new search site: ChatGPT, thanks to Zillow

OpenAI announced on Monday that it had opened up its popular AI chatbot platform ChatGPT to popular apps. Users can now search for homes via Zillow directly within ChatGPT.

Massachusetts broker arrested, accused of embezzling $11.6M

Massachusetts broker Stephen D. Webster has been indicted for allegedly stealing $11.6 million from consumers and agents by diverting escrow funds into his business and personal accounts.

