The Oppenheim Group owner shared thoughts on the state of the market and was jazzed up about upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

The Compass name has largely overtaken Latter & Blum branding, but otherwise, the brokerage is still very much in the midst of a smooth transition to Compass’s systems, agents said.

These five emails start the right conversations with the right people, Jimmy Burgess writes, and they are cued up and ready to go to work for you right now.

OpenAI announced on Monday that it had opened up its popular AI chatbot platform ChatGPT to popular apps. Users can now search for homes via Zillow directly within ChatGPT.

Massachusetts broker Stephen D. Webster has been indicted for allegedly stealing $11.6 million from consumers and agents by diverting escrow funds into his business and personal accounts.

