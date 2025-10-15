Artificial intelligence can revolutionize how you track expenses and forecast tax bills, but the strategic decisions that build wealth — S-corp elections, retirement choices — still need human expertise.

Here’s the truth that no AI tool will tell you: Technology is brilliant at organization, but dangerously naive about strategy. It’s all too easy to make AI tax mistakes.

I learned this the hard way when a prospective client came to me after using AI to “optimize” his taxes. He’d asked ChatGPT whether he should elect S-corporation status, and the AI gave him a confident, well-formatted answer complete with potential savings calculations.

He made the election, then discovered too late that his specific income pattern and business structure meant he’d actually increased his administrative burden and tax liability. The AI had given him generic advice. What he needed was specific guidance based on his actual financial situation.

AI excels at answering “what” questions. What expenses are deductible? What forms do I need? What’s my estimated tax bill? But the “should” questions still require human expertise that understands context, nuance and your specific goals.

Consider S-corporation election timing. An AI can explain what an S-corp is and list potential benefits. What it can’t do is analyze whether your income level justifies the added complexity, whether your state’s tax treatment makes it worthwhile, or if your plans to hire family members next year would change the equation entirely.

According to the Small Business Administration, business entity selection impacts self-employed professionals’ taxes, legal liability, paperwork needing to be filed and even where you can operate — decisions that require understanding your complete financial picture.

The same applies to retirement account choices. Should you use a SEP IRA, Solo 401(k) or alternative strategies? AI might describe all three options beautifully. But only a human advisor can evaluate your irregular income patterns, your need for loan access during slow months, and your personal risk tolerance to recommend the right approach for you.

Professional trinity

The most financially successful agents I work with use what I call the “professional trinity”:

AI handles the tedious tracking and organizing. Your expense app categorizes receipts, your accounting software generates reports, and your tax projection tool estimates quarterly payments. A 2024 study by Intuit found that small business owners using AI tools say the technology helps them save time.

Your tax pro (CPA or Enrolled Agent) provides year-specific tax strategy and filing. They review your AI-generated reports, identify current-year optimization opportunities, ensure compliance with this year’s tax code changes, and file your returns accurately. A good CPA saves you far more than they cost by finding legitimate deductions and avoiding costly mistakes or audits.

Your financial planner creates lifetime planning and goal-specific advice. While your tax pro focuses on minimizing this year’s tax bill, your financial planner is asking bigger questions:

Are you building wealth that will support you through retirement?

Is your business structure optimal for your 10-year goals?

How do your tax strategies integrate with your retirement savings, risk management and estate planning?

Think of it this way: AI is your administrative assistant, your tax pro is your compliance expert, and your financial planner is your strategic partner.

Red flags: 3 dangerous AI tax mistakes

I have 3 big “don’t”s with AI and taxes.

Don’t let AI convince you to take aggressive deductions without professional review. Yes, AI might correctly identify that your home office could be deductible. But it can’t evaluate whether your specific usage pattern meets IRS requirements, or whether taking that deduction increases your audit risk in ways that aren’t worth the tax savings. Don’t let AI give you advice only a qualified professional should provide. When you ask AI, “Should I contribute to a Roth or Traditional IRA?” it will give you an answer. It might even be a good answer for someone . But is it the right answer for a 42-year-old real estate agent in Ohio with $180,000 in variable income, three rental properties, and plans to semi-retire at 55? Only a professional who knows your complete situation can answer that. Don’t assume AI understands current tax law. Tax code changes constantly. Literally, new tax legislation of some kind is passed practically every year at the federal level and a state and local levels too. AI training data has cutoff dates and might not reflect recent legislation or IRS guidance. Your tax pro stays current with these changes professionally.

The real estate professionals building real wealth aren’t choosing between AI and human advisors. They’re using both strategically. They let AI handle routine tracking and calculation, freeing up their tax pro and financial planner to focus on pure strategy. The major decisions compound over years and decades.

One of my clients describes it perfectly, “AI keeps me organized throughout the year so I’m not scrambling. My CPA makes sure I’m not overpaying taxes or missing deductions. My financial planner makes sure the money I’m saving actually builds the future I want.”

That’s the ideal: Technology for efficiency, human expertise for wisdom and your own judgment informed by both.

The future is here — and it’s powered by AI. October is Artificial Intelligence Month at Inman. We’ll dive into how agents, brokerages and startups are harnessing AI to reimagine real estate, and we’ll honor the trailblazers leading the way with Inman AI Awards.

Amanda Neely is a Certified Financial Planner with Wealth Wisdom Financial. Connect with her on LinkedIn.