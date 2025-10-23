Homes.com won’t lose access to real estate listing data from the California Regional Multiple Listing Service after all.

Homes.com will continue showing California homes for sale after all.

Two days after the California Regional Multiple Listing Service — one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services — said it was on the verge of cutting off Homes.com’s access to listing data over an alleged breach of contract, the MLS said in a statement it had reached an agreement to keep the data flowing.

On Tuesday, REcore Solutions, the data servicer for CRMLS that facilitates the sharing of listings among CRMLS members, sued Homes.com parent CoStar. The company said CoStar was monetizing listing data for its own gain without contributing money back in return. The monetization occurred via Homes.com’s “boost” marketing program and a direct-mail campaign.

The company said in its complaint that it had tried unsuccessfully for years to reach an agreement with CoStar, and CRMLS said it would cut off Homes.com’s access to listing data on Nov. 1.

On Thursday, CRMLS said it had reached an agreement, and no disruption would take place.

“CoStar Group and CRMLS are happy to announce that they have renewed their long-term agreement under which Homes.com will continue to receive CRMLS listings,” CRMLS said. “An action filed Tuesday by REcore concerning such listings is being dismissed with prejudice. CoStar Group and CRMLS are delighted to continue their long-standing relationship with no interruption in the flow of CRMLS listings to Homes.com.”

