For decades, Wall Street has promoted stocks as the primary means of achieving retirement wealth. But the truth is, “average” stock returns rarely play out for everyday investors, says CFP and agent Jeff Sibel.

For decades, Wall Street has advised people that the only path to a secure retirement is to invest their savings in the stock market. They tout “average” annual returns of 10 percent and project million-dollar nest eggs using glossy charts.

But here’s the problem: Those “average” returns are an illusion. Most investors never come close to achieving them. As a result, millions of retirees are outliving their savings.

Stock investors are often set up to fail, but real estate investors tend to thrive. Here’s how you can use this insight to spark new conversations, deepen trust and stand out as the wealth authority in your market.

Differentiate yourself by positioning yourself as a wealth advisor, not just a home salesperson.

Open new conversations with clients who aren’t selling by discussing retirement and real estate investing.

Leverage visuals and data (like real estate versus stock returns) to build credibility and client trust.

Host educational events or webinars to attract new clients and referrals.

Create lifelong loyalty by showing clients how one rental property can help transform their retirement future.

How real estate agents become wealth advisors and build trust

As real estate professionals, this should matter deeply to us. It’s not just a “Wall Street problem.” It’s an opportunity for you to step into the role of a trusted wealth advisor for your clients, even those who have no plans to sell a home anytime soon.

The truth is that stock market returns are unpredictable. For every great decade, there’s often a terrible one right behind it. That volatility can destroy long-term results when people rely on their retirement accounts.

Meanwhile, real estate has quietly and consistently built wealth for families, thanks to three unique advantages:

Leverage : A $100,000 down payment doesn’t just buy $100,000 of stocks; it can buy a $500,000 property. When values rise, the gains are magnified. Predictable income : Rental payments generate a steady cash flow, providing income that becomes even more valuable in retirement. Inflation hedge : As prices rise, so do rents and property values, protecting investors against the very force that eats away at stock portfolios.

Examine the graph below, which compares 25 years of stock market performance with real estate using leverage. The results are staggering! Real estate outperformed stocks by about four and a half times.

Here’s the key: Most agents never have this conversation with their clients, and that’s a missed opportunity. When you bring this knowledge to your clients, you’re not just another agent hoping for the following listing. You are the go-to authority for wealth and retirement conversations.

Even more powerful: These conversations are with clients who may not be selling their home. They may be years away from listing, but they are always open to talking about building wealth. And when you’re the one sparking that dialogue, you’re the one who earns their trust and their referrals.

3 ways agents can use real estate investing education to build trust

Here are three ways to put this into practice:

1. Start the wealth conversation

Next time you’re checking in with a past client, don’t just ask about their home. You can ask, “Have you ever thought about how real estate could play a role in your retirement plan?”



This opens the door to a deeper, trust-building conversation.

2. Use real data

Bring an illustration like the one above to client meetings. Visuals are powerful! When clients see that real estate has consistently outperformed the stock market, they immediately understand.

3. Host a client workshop

Offer a short, 30-minute webinar or in-person session on “Why Real Estate Outperforms Stocks for Retirement.” Position it as an educational resource. Invite your past clients, prospects and referral partners. This elevates your role from “salesperson” to “educator and advisor.”

Here is something else you should consider. Women over 65 are the fastest-growing group living in poverty in America. Many worked hard, saved diligently and trusted Wall Street, only to discover their retirement accounts weren’t enough. Imagine if their agent, years earlier, had started a simple conversation about buying just one rental property. The trajectory of their retirement could have been entirely different.

As agents, we’re not just helping families buy and sell houses. We’re helping them secure their futures. And in a world where trust is scarce, the professional who brings truth and clarity earns a lifelong place as the trusted authority.

So, what does this mean for you? It means that your next deal doesn’t have to come from a seller or buyer looking to list or buy a home today.

It can come from the client who thought they were “done” because they weren’t planning to move. By demonstrating the power of real estate as a retirement tool, you unlock new conversations, opportunities and a deeper level of trust.

Advising to build value

The best agents aren’t just marketers or negotiators. They are advisors. And in today’s environment, the agent who can confidently explain why real estate beats Wall Street at the retirement game will stand out, win more trust and grow their business faster than those who don’t.

Don’t just sell homes. Teach wealth. Bring these conversations to your clients, and watch how doors open, referrals multiply and your reputation grows as the agent who truly helps clients build lasting prosperity.

Jeff Sibel is an associate broker with The Real Brokerage and founder of Wealth Agent Institute living in Skippack, Pennsylvania. Connect with him on Instagram or Facebook.