Navigating a recession doesn’t have to mean the end of your business. Darryl Davis offers tips to help you come out the other side stronger than ever.

When it comes to economic conditions, my philosophy is simple yet powerful: Plan for the worst and hope for the best. This mindset isn’t pessimistic — it’s proactive. It prepares you for uncertainty, so you’re never scrambling at the last minute.

If you’re navigating a recession or any major economic shift, you shouldn’t be reacting; you should be executing. That’s how you lead your business with intention, even under pressure.

Why a recession is feasible (and becoming more likely)

As of October 2025, the U.S. economy is showing signs of strain, even though we haven’t officially slipped into recession. The Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book reports that economic activity has been largely flat in recent weeks, with employment broadly stable but several regions noting reduced consumer spending and growing concern over affordability.

In housing, red flags abound. Existing-home sales in August fell 0.2 percent month over month, totaling about 4 million units, with inventory rising to 4.6 months’ supply — levels not seen in several years, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, according to MarketWatch, home price gains are slowing; the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed just 2.8 percent year-over-year growth, the weakest pace in nearly two years, and even a slight 0.3 percent monthly decline in some markets.

Even more telling: Total housing inventory has swelled — some estimates, according to Business Insider, peg U.S. for-sale inventory at $700 billion worth of homes, with 44 percent of listings languishing for over 60 days. In half the states, home prices are already dipping.

Put simply, buyer activity is cooling, pricing momentum is waning, and supply is building. That’s the kind of cocktail that often precedes recessionary pressure — even if official recognition lags.

That said, not everyone expects a full-blown downturn. Some experts still anticipate a slowdown rather than a deep recession. But as seasoned professionals, we don’t wait for certainty — we prepare.

So, what can you do in your business and personal life if the current policies continue to drive us into a recession? Let me give you some suggestions for your business and personal life.

Resession business strategies: Why listings are your lifeline

When the economy tightens, buyers tend to hesitate. You can’t force someone to buy a home during uncertain times. However, people will always need to sell — whether because of job relocation, divorce, death, downsizing or financial strain. That’s why listings are your lifeline in a recession.

Think of it this way: Every business depends on inventory. Car dealerships need cars on the lot. A bakery needs pastries in the display case. For real estate professionals, our “inventory” is listings. Without them, there’s nothing to sell. With them, you control the market’s “shelf space.”

Not only do listings ensure your relevance, but they also create the opportunity for two transactions instead of one. You can earn your listing fee and potentially represent the buyer — doubling your income opportunity with every property you put on the market.

So, what should you do? 5 recession tips for real estate agents

Commit to 10 hours of listing-generation every week. Prospecting can’t be optional. Block time for door-knocking, calling expireds, contacting FSBOs, touching base with your sphere or farming your neighborhood — or better yet, all of the above.

can’t Sharpen your listing appointment skills. If listings are your inventory, then the listing presentation (we call it a conversation because it shouldn’t feel “presented”) is your opportunity to earn that inventory. Role-play, rehearse and improve until you can serve more sellers than ever.

Tap into past clients and orphaned buyers. Reconnect with people you’ve helped before, as well as “orphans” (clients of agents who left the business or left your company). In tough markets, relationships and trust drive listing opportunities.

Host informational seminars. Team up with lenders, attorneys or insurance reps to deliver free community workshops on topics like “How to sell in a shifting market” or “Protecting your home value in uncertain times.” These not only build credibility but also generate leads.

Follow up relentlessly. Recession markets are slower markets, which means conversion takes longer. Persistence will separate the winners from those who quietly exit the business.

Bottom line: Agents with listings will outlast, outperform and out-earn everyone else in a recession.

Personal strategies: Tighten the belt, protect your wallet

On the personal side, recessions demand discipline. Agents often focus so much on generating income that they overlook conserving it. Smart money habits can ease stress and extend your runway during leaner months.

Here are recession-proofing practices you can apply immediately:

Pack your lunch: Fast food drive-throughs are the default for many busy agents, but they drain your budget and health. Bringing a lunch saves money and adds energy to your day.

Audit your subscriptions: Comb through your credit card and bank statements for automated charges you may not even notice — unused apps, forgotten streaming services or overlapping memberships. Cancel what you don’t use.

Negotiate interest rates: Call your credit card companies and request a lower interest rate, even if temporary. Many will accommodate loyal customers. Apply this same mindset to utilities, cable and even insurance.

Delay big purchases: Hold off on discretionary spending — cars, luxury items or high-ticket tech — until your financial picture stabilizes.

Build an emergency cushion: Aim to set aside three to six months of living expenses. Even a small monthly contribution adds up over time and brings peace of mind.

Get healthy habits for free: Walk, exercise at home, and cook meals instead of eating out. Staying healthy is not only cheaper, but also keeps your energy up for prospecting.

Recessions aren’t permanent, but the habits you build during them can sustain you for a lifetime.

You don’t want to just survive a downturn — you want to be the agent others look to with trust. That’s the essence of “hope for the best, plan for the worst.” Your business and your family both deserve that level of preparedness.

By following these recession tips for real estate agents — strengthening systems, clarifying compensation, diversifying offerings and pairing them with smart personal finance and flexibility — you become not just recession-resistant, but recession-ready.