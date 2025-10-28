Halloween 2025 is filled with terrors. Agents beware, trainer Rachael Hite writes. She warns that any of these creeps could knock at your door in quarter four.

Halloween might only come once a year, but for real estate agents, 2025 has been filled with many chills, thrills and strange happenings. Experienced agents know that these 13 creepy real estate monsters can show up at any time, but only a few appear when the economy is especially challenging.

Between vanishing agents, cursed appraisals and haunted basements, every deal can start to feel a little paranormal, and it’s fair to say that agents deserve a good holiday rest after the chaos of 2025 rolls into a screeching halt amid the winter months and celebratory season.

13 real estate monsters haunting agents this year

Grab your flashlight and your sense of humor. Here are 13 real estate monsters that I’ve seen hidden in the dark shadows this year, and fingers crossed, my favorite agents will not run into them this spooky season.

1. The ghost agent

They vanish faster than a foggy morning open house. After the offer is accepted, they disappear. Are they on vacation? Did they go into witness protection? No communication, no updates and their clients are calling you for information.

The ghost agent will only reappear on closing day like nothing happened. Communication isn’t dead, but sometimes, it sure feels that way.

2. Christine, the debt-collector car

Your buyer’s dream home was within reach until they bought that shiny “must-have” convertible three days before closing. This cursed purchase haunts credit reports and kills deals with terrifying efficiency.

Even worse, the loan they took out on the car has a terrible rate, and throws off their entire mortgage debt profile, and now they are officially disqualified from their mortgage.

3. The haunted love letter

It starts as a heartfelt note … and ends as a fair housing nightmare. Buyers’ “love letters” can reveal too much, putting everyone at legal risk. Sometimes the scariest stories are the ones you never read.

Wise agents are intelligent enough to steer clear of these punch-up parchments designed to emotionally manipulate sellers into accepting their offers. It doesn’t matter how many multiple offers you are up against; encourage your buyer and your sellers to stay away from these haunted love notes.

4. Cujo, the two-pound terror

This poodle might only weigh two pounds, but his bark (and bite) can ruin a showing faster than you can say “please remove your shoes.”

Your sellers swear he’s sweet — but your pant leg says otherwise. Make sure to protect yourself, your buyers and your seller’s animals from interactions during showings. Ask ahead, develop a pet-showing policy, and always make sure to ask whether the folks coming into your home are carrying a weapon.

5. The machine

AI has taken over almost every aspect of real estate in 2025, and agents may begin to wonder if they are training the robot or if the robot is training them.

If you are wondering if there is a ghost in the machine, there is. It’s the spirit of the final think tanks with real humans that expired when we made the trade for the easy commands and code, to automate the rest of our lives.

There is a clear divide now; it’s not when you remember the internet — it’s when you actually did business offline, without AI on your shoulder.

6. The mold monster

You can smell this monster as soon as you turn the knob and open the door. It lurks in the shower grout, behind drywall and inside HVAC systems. My former REO reps told me never to call it mold, as we do not know what it is unless a specific test is conducted, and that I was to describe it as “discoloration” to any prospective foreclosure buyers.

Once it appears in the inspection report, your deal is doomed unless you act fast. Mold doesn’t care about your timeline; it can multiply to cover an entire house in one hot, humid week if you are not careful.

Foreclosures are on the rise again across the U.S. If you are working with vacant property or poorly kept distressed properties, make sure to check appropriately for the mold monster.

7. Hamburger Helper’ ghoul

It’s what’s for dinner when times are lean, and during recessions, many a real estate agent will remember that this gourmet delight will close the gap between commissions. It’s definitely not steak with current grocery prices. When times are hard, life is pasta.

Don’t let Instagram tradwives, TikTok, political figures and ultra-rich influencers make light of this recent “nostalgic” trend. This ghoul doesn’t go viral because it’s a must-have meal to make ends meet.

8. The invisible radon monster

You can’t see it, smell it or taste it — but the home inspector can. This invisible villain is the silent deal-breaker for basements everywhere. The only protection? A radon mitigation system, a calm buyer and a seller who has enough room to pay for the mitigation.

The American Lung Association says that radon can cause lung cancer, and still, many Americans are unaware of whether they are being exposed in their home.

The EPA has been pushing campaigns since the late 1900s to build awareness, but often it’s real estate agents who are bringing the education to the forefront.

Hit hard by 2025 cuts and layoffs, and now the shutdown, the EPA needs agents to be on their game to help protect consumers from the dangerous radon monster this spooky season.

9. The appraisal poltergeist

The scariest spirit in real estate: Everything’s going great until this phantom appears with a value $30,000 below the contract. Cue the shrieking and late-night negotiations, and make sure to watch out for any potential discriminatory issues.

Low appraisals in minority neighborhoods are still a major issue in fair housing for consumers, and a great agent will know when to question and fight the low appraisal for their clients.

This poltergeist can also pop up when multiple offers push the price of a home way past its true value in a low-inventory market.

10. The vampire mom and pop investor

They’re charming at first until they start sucking the life out of the deal with endless counteroffers and last-minute demands.

They have been to a seminar, bought the DVD training series or signed up for some kind of crazy hard-money gimmick, and they are trying to be investors and cut corners in any way they can.

These clients can demand all your attention, then connect with you every six months or so for another “fix,” just to have it priced out to see if it’s possible. With low inventory, high prices, and high construction and labor costs, these mom-and-pop investors just cannot compete without a ton of effort on your part. Beware!

Also, make sure that if they are “landlords,” they are doing things above board and not selling their tenants short before you connect your reputation with them. They always want “just one more concession.” Don’t invite this one in.

11. The zombie listing

It’s been “coming soon” since last Halloween. It’s overpriced, overexposed and refuses to stay dead. Agents whisper about it in the office, and the costly real estate coach you hired says that if you just complete one more course with them, you will be able to get that seller to commit.

Read the signs and stay clear, especially if it’s a for-sale-by-owner.

12. The witchy HOA

Rules, fines and more rules.

The HOA board cast spells to complicate things for buyers and sellers alike.

Experienced agents know the drill: To obtain restrictions, you will need to journey to the dark cottage at the end of the cul-de-sac and make an appointment with “Hilda,” the HOA president, to pick up a notarized, “official” copy of the HOA guidelines. She charges for each copy and demands you buy two because everyone always loses them, and she doesn’t have time to keep making copies.

She also does not like using the computer and waits for her nephew to be home on college breaks to help her take everything to Staples to be printed and bound.

She is retired, very busy and her cell phone is never on.

The guide has not been updated since 1989, and many words are misspelled. Also, she did real estate for 40 years before she retired.

If you think you can sneak in a pink door or a garden gnome or a pride flag, think again.

13. The over-analyzer

The phone starts to ring, and your heart drops. Do you like scary movies? You might know this one.

They’ve read every market report, every Reddit thread and every Zillow comment section. Uncle Bob (who was also a real estate agent for 40 years) says that they are paying way too much for the home they finally put an offer on, and now they have cold feet.

They send 3 a.m. emails titled “Just one more question … ” Their decision paralysis can turn any simple transaction into a psychological thriller.

Your therapist knows all about them. At the end of your session, they ask if you have closed this client yet, and you have considered becoming a DoorDash driver rather than doing real estate after working with this person.

Keep calm and conquer the creeps

I’m not even going to talk about the real cost of kitchen cabinets right now, or that many federal loan programs that support low-income homebuyers have been dismantled or are out of funds for months. 2025 has been filled with plenty of real estate monsters, specters and creeps, and I will be glad to leave it behind.

Whether you are touring haunted houses or crying through cursed inspection reports, every monster in real estate can be defeated with communication, preparation and, God willing, patience.

Stay brave agents, keep your humor and broker close, and your therapist even closer. Remember: The real magic of real estate happens when you help people find their home, even if the process is a little haunted along the way.

Editor’s note: The images in this article were created using AI.

Rachael Hite is a senior housing counselor, writer, and thought leader in real estate and aging. Follow her work on Instagram and LinkedIn.