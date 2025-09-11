It’s not enough to continually bring in new leads if you don’t know how to close the ones you’ve got. Trainer Rachael Hite helps you practice and refine this critical skill.

Most real estate agents spend countless hours generating leads, marketing properties and nurturing relationships. But when it comes to helping prospects convert from thinking about buying or selling to actually deciding to move forward to the next steps, there are noticeable knowledge gaps. I have found many experienced salespeople (myself included) regularly forget to practice “the close.”

Why? Because role-playing and practicing this skill takes planning and time, and frankly, it can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. It is like holding a mirror up to create accountability as to why your pipeline looks a little too lean and realizing that regular maintenance is still needed, despite your past success.

Unlike prospecting or following up, closing is often left to chance, assumed to “just happen” naturally in conversation. The truth is that practice makes perfect, and polishing discovery, and then identifying a closing method to try on a prospect could help everyone get to the closing table much more quickly.

The role of discovery in closing

Before we talk about how or when to close, we need to talk about discovery. I work in senior housing, and the upfront collection of data on the client is essential to determining the best way to help them understand the type of housing and care they need.

Last week, I attended an intensive sales training session where we role-played and worked on how to help our clients better understand what they want and when they want it, so we can provide them with a better experience in finding their new home.

Discovery: The process of asking thoughtful questions early in your conversations with clients to uncover their needs, motivations and fears.

Questions to ask

Why are they moving?

What’s their timeline?

What is their budget?

What utilities are they currently paying for?

How important is location?

Where are they moving to?

Do they commute or need public transportation?

Is there a new job or contract they are waiting for?

Any health or accessibility considerations?

What matters most: the highest sale price, t he speed of the transaction, f inding the perfect home for their next stage of life?

What about their current home works or doesn’t work for their lifestyle or routines?

By listening carefully and noting the emotional drivers, you’ll know which type of close to use later in the process. Without discovery, your “close” risks feeling forced or misaligned. With discovery, you can position the next step as the natural solution to the client’s stated goals. Think of discovery as the compass that points you toward the right type of close.

Master the close: 3 types of closes

The soft close: Guiding with gentle nudges

The soft close is one of the most underutilized techniques, but it’s perfect for clients who value reassurance and don’t want to feel pressured. Instead of asking them to commit outright, you guide them with gentle nudges.

Example:

“Would you like me to set up a showing this weekend so you can see if this home feels like a good fit? In our initial discussions, you said you wanted to be 20 minutes from work, have a fenced back yard for your dog, and stay under $350,000 and this home on Willow drive meets those needs.”

The soft close works because it reduces the perceived risk of taking the next step. It positions you as a helpful guide rather than a pushy salesperson.

For agents who struggle with being “too salesy,” the soft close is an easy and effective way to keep prospects moving forward without triggering resistance.

The assumptive close: Moving forward with confidence

The assumptive close works best when discovery has revealed that the client is motivated and ready to proceed. Rather than asking for permission, you act as though the client has already decided to move forward.

I wish I had used this more as a rookie agent to set boundaries. I recall that I had one set of clients whom I showed 90 homes to before they finally made an offer. That was a poor move on my part because I had shown them many homes that met their criteria, but I didn’t push them forward.

When listing homes, once you get past the initial interview, sometimes clients will need a push to get ready to list. They may be waiting for their home to “look” perfect or for after a holiday or significant event. It’s your job to help them feel ready and be confident that their home will get the outcome they want.

Example:

“I’ll go ahead and schedule the photographer for Tuesday so we can get your listing live this week,” or “Let’s put together an offer this afternoon so you’re first in line on this property.”

This approach works because it conveys confidence and momentum. Many clients are looking for a leader to take charge, especially in fast-moving or competitive markets.

Many prospects and clients are suffering from decision fatigue, and using this technique can help them get out of their own way. The assumptive close reduces decision fatigue by presenting the next step as the natural and obvious one.

The question close: Turning curiosity into commitment

The “question close” is powerful and the easiest to use because it keeps the client engaged in their own decision-making process.

Instead of telling them what to do, you ask questions that guide them toward realizing the next step for themselves.

Examples:

“If this home checks all your boxes, would you be ready to make an offer?” or “If we could sell your current home within your desired price range, would you feel comfortable moving forward with downsizing?”

The “question close” is handy with analytical or cautious clients. It allows them to weigh options while gently steering them toward action.

It also opens the door for uncovering hidden objections — if they say no, you can ask why and address concerns directly. This approach not only helps you close the deal but also strengthens the relationship by showing that you value your client and their needs in the transaction. This is great for relationship building with unsure prospects.

Practice makes perfect

The common thread across all three techniques is that they require practice. My biggest takeaway from training is that even after 15-plus years of sales experience, I still needed to make time to practice speaking with my clients to maintain authenticity, but also to help get them out of corners they have painted themselves into.

Agents often rehearse listing presentations or market updates but rarely role-play closings. Yet closing is where the relationship shifts from nurture to action, from prospect to transaction.

Role playing with colleagues, friends or family members is one of the best ways to sharpen this skill. By practicing different scenarios, thinking back to some of your most difficult deals and walking back through them, you will be better prepared to help the next customer.

Pair this with intentional time-blocking on your calendar to practice weekly or monthly, and you’ll be amazed at how much more confident you feel in honest conversations. When the moment to close arises, you won’t be fumbling the ball; you will have a solid grip on speaking to your clients like they are real humans with real problems, and that is half the battle of turning a lead into a prospect and a prospect into a lifetime referral partner.

Rachael Hite is a senior housing counselor, writer, and thought leader in real estate and aging. Follow her work on Instagram and LinkedIn.