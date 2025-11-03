Following the announcement of Compass and Anywhere’s intention to merge, questions abounded. We wanted to help answer as many of them as possible, looking for clues at past Compass acquisitions like those with Latter & Blum and @properties.

Still, there’s a difference between surmise and hearing straight from the horse’s mouth. This week, Compass’ CEO went on the record with a “what to expect” rundown of post-merger commitments to Anywhere agents, brokers and franchise owners.

My commitments to Anywhere’s brands by Robert Reffkin

In an op-ed exclusive to Inman, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin answered questions on branding, owner autonomy, brokerage technology and more, putting to rest some of the fears that agents may have entertained at Anywhere’s legacy branded franchises.

“I recognize the importance of trust and integrity, which have long defined this profession,” Reffkin wrote. “I promise to listen to you and learn from you so that together we can build a future shaped by real estate professionals, for real estate professionals.”

Read the full story HERE.

Now that agents working for Anywhere brokerages have a better idea of some of the nuts-and-bolts of the proposed transition, many will be considering their future plans.

  • Will they stay put or transition to an indie or boutique brokerage?
  • Will they embrace Compass’ tech and its viewpoint on private listings?
  • Will they seek out leadership roles under the new paradigm?

Here are some of this week’s insights from Inman contributors.

How boutique brokerages can outpace big-box brands with value-added systems and programs

The most effective value-add programs go beyond marketing buzzwords, Rainy Hake Austin writes, to authentic service, tailored expertise and a clear understanding of client needs.

EXTRA: Redfin hits back at Compass, notches victory in Zillow case

Compass’s Buyer Demand tool: breakthrough or déjà vu?

Troy Palmquist examines Compass’ newly announced tech tool and the debate between open and ‘walled garden’ ecosystems.

Real estate has a leadership problem, not a people problem

This industry doesn’t need more agents, coach Lori Muller writes, it needs more leaders. Here are 5 ways to level-up your leadership for today’s tough market.

