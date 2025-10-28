This industry doesn’t need more agents, coach Lori Muller writes, it needs more leaders. Here are five ways to level-up your leadership for today’s tough market.

We’ve spent the past decade celebrating the number of agents onboarded, offices opened and leads generated. But when the market shifts — as it always does — we see the same pattern: Agents burn out, brokers scramble and “growth” turns out to be nothing more than temporary momentum.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR OCTOBER

As someone who’s spent over 30 years in sales, leadership and brokerage operations — including serving as U.S. president of a national brand — I’ve seen this cycle repeat itself across markets and models. And every time, the difference between companies that survive and those that thrive comes down to one thing: leadership.

Not the title.

Not the corner office.



Not the ego.

I’m talking about leadership that multiplies impact — leadership that empowers people, strengthens systems, builds trust and reproduces other leaders when uncertainty is high.

So, let’s get real: Real estate doesn’t need more agents; it needs more leaders.

Here are 5 ways to start leading at the level this market demands

1. Lead from the side, not from the stage

The best leaders don’t need the spotlight — they create it for others. Leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room; it’s about being the one who listens the hardest. The agents who feel heard stay longer, perform better, and trust deeper.

When I led national masterminds, the greatest breakthroughs didn’t come from my agenda — they came from the conversations agents had with each other. Facilitate more, dictate less. That’s how you build a culture of collaboration.

2. Replace recruitment with attraction

If you have to convince someone to join your company, you’re already behind. True attraction comes from clarity of vision, consistency of message, and proof of impact.

Agents don’t follow logos — they follow leadership. They’re asking, “Can this person help me grow?” When your systems, training and communication answer “yes,” attraction happens naturally and organically.

3. Don’t scale chaos — scale structure

One of the biggest mistakes I see brokers make is trying to grow before they’re ready. Adding more agents to a broken system doesn’t fix it — it magnifies it.

Before you scale, streamline.

Before you expand, evaluate.

The brokers who thrive in every cycle are the ones who treat operations like oxygen — not an afterthought.

4. Make development non-negotiable

Training isn’t a checkbox; it’s a lifeline. Yet too often, the “training calendar” is just a list of events that look good in recruiting presentations.

Leadership development — for brokers and agents — is where retention is won or lost.

Growth that lasts starts with skill, not hype.

5. Build legacies, not liabilities

Your company isn’t just a reflection of your leadership — it’s your legacy. If your business relies on you showing up every day to survive, it’s not scalable; it’s fragile.

Systems, culture and communication build independence. And independence builds freedom — for both you and your people.

The leaders who will dominate the next decade are the ones building succession now, not scrambling later, oh, and they are embracing change and innovation Mergers and Acquisitions will continue to be on the rise.

As I see it, the real estate industry doesn’t need another shiny tech tool or recruiting gimmick.

It needs leaders who see people as the priority and profitability as the byproduct. This is and always will be a relationship business.

So, if we focused half as much on growing our people as we do on growing our numbers, we’d create an industry built on empowerment, not exhaustion.

Leadership isn’t about being in charge — it’s about being responsible.



For the vision.

For the people.



For the impact you leave behind.

Because when you change the way you lead, you don’t just change your business — you change lives.

Lori Muller is the founder and CEO of Empower Coaching, Consulting, Speaking, & Events in Appleton, Wisconsin. Connect with her on Facebook or LinkedIn.