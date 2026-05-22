Stop focusing on the past, coach Darryl Davis writes. If you want to compete in today’s real estate landscape, you have to shift toward what’s next.

For a stretch in the late 2000s, more than half of every business smartphone in North America had a BlackBerry logo and BlackBerry’s keyboard on it. Then a company in Cupertino made the keyboard irrelevant, and the business case for buying a BlackBerry collapsed in slow motion.

The fall is the part everyone remembers, but it’s the pivot that broker-owners need to study. BlackBerry didn’t survive by building a better keyboard. It survived by quietly walking out of the phone business and into automotive software, embedded systems and cybersecurity.

Today, the company’s QNX platform powers safety, infotainment and digital cockpit systems in vehicles around the world, and BlackBerry’s IoT division has been posting consistent double-digit revenue growth while the cybersecurity arm has been carved out as a separate business. The brand that became shorthand for a hardware failure is now a software story.

Let that sink in for a moment because here’s the truth: The residential brokerage industry is staring down its own Blackberry versus iPhone moment.

Compass completed a $4.2 billion acquisition of Anywhere Real Estate in January, creating a combined firm of roughly 340,000 agents with more deal volume than the next five largest brokerages combined.

In late April, The Real Brokerage announced an $880 million deal to acquire RE/MAX, merging a cloud-based, AI-powered platform with one of the industry’s most recognized franchise brands to form Real REMAX Group, a 180,000-agent global operation.

Days later, eXp World Holdings acquired NextHome, adding a franchise model to its cloud brokerage and adopting a new ticker, AGNT. The pattern is unmistakable: The franchised models that defined the past 40 years are not just losing share to cloud-based and tech-forward competitors, they are being acquired by them. The consolidators pay differently, train differently and own the agent relationship differently, and now they are absorbing the legacy brands whole.

If you are a broker-owner watching this from inside a traditional shop, the temptation to try to build a better keyboard is real. Hire harder. Cut splits deeper. Add a new CRM. Run a recruiting campaign aimed at last quarter’s agent.

That is exactly what Research In Motion did from 2007 to 2012. They shipped more devices, refreshed the operating system, defended the keyboard … and ultimately lost.

What BlackBerry actually did right (eventually)

When John Chen took over BlackBerry in late 2013, the business looked unsalvageable. He made three decisions that broker-owners should print and tape to the wall.

First, he stopped pretending the old product was the company. Within three years, he had exited handset manufacturing entirely. The brand survived. The product line did not. The willingness to amputate the thing that built the company is what bought the rest of the business time.

Second, he doubled down on assets that were undervalued internally. QNX, an embedded operating system BlackBerry had acquired in 2010, was treated like a side project for years. Chen made it the strategy. Today, it is the company’s growth engine.

Third, he changed who the customer was. BlackBerry stopped chasing consumers and started selling to enterprises, automakers and governments. Different customer, different sales cycle, different margins, same intellectual property at the core.

What this looks like in a brokerage

The hardware in your brokerage is the desk, the office lease, the franchise sign and the legacy commission split. The software is your training, your culture, your data, your client relationships and your agents’ production capacity.

Most brokerages still get judged on their hardware. The ones that will be standing in 2030 will be judged on their software.

Compass and Anywhere are betting that scale plus a unified technology stack is the survival path. Real is betting that a low-overhead, equity-and-revenue-share platform attracts the production tier that no longer values a corner office. REMAX, eXp and the franchise networks are each running their own version of the same calculation. None of these companies is right for every market or every agent. All of them have read the BlackBerry case study, whether they admit it or not.

The question for an independent broker-owner is not, “How do I compete with Compass?” The question is, “What is my QNX?”

It might be a coaching and accountability program that turns average agents into above-average producers. It might be a niche specialization (luxury, relocation, new construction, senior transitions) that no cloud-based competitor can replicate at scale.

It might be a property management arm, a title or mortgage joint venture or a referral network with brokerages outside your footprint. It might be a training pipeline that takes new licensees and makes them productive faster than anyone else in your market.

What it cannot be is, “We have always done it this way.”

3 questions to take into your next leadership meeting

Sit down with your leadership team, and answer these three questions out loud:

What part of our business model is the keyboard? In other words, what are we defending out of habit rather than economics? If a clean-sheet competitor opened across the street tomorrow, would they replicate it or would they laugh at it?

What asset do we own that we are under-investing in? Every brokerage has one. Sometimes it is a piece of intellectual property, sometimes a person, sometimes an app idea, sometimes a relationship, sometimes a market segment. Find it before someone outside the company does.

Who is our real customer? Agents are not customers. They are partners and product, depending on the day. Consumers are customers. Builders, lenders, attorneys, employers and investors are customers. Some of the most resilient brokerages in the next cycle will be the ones that figured out which of those they actually serve and serve them better than anyone else.

The integrity of our profession does not depend on saving the brokerage model that existed in 2015. It depends on broker-owners willing to do what BlackBerry was finally willing to do: look at the product honestly, name what is dead and move resources toward what is alive.

That is leadership. The other version is a press release about a recruiting bonus.