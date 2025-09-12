Let’s talk about one of the biggest mindset shifts new agents face: You’re not just switching careers. You’re switching from an employee to a business owner.

If you’ve spent your working life collecting paystubs, PTO and using the company card on the occasional lunch run, stepping into real estate can feel like entering a whole new galaxy.

Suddenly, you’re not just responsible for selling homes. You’re responsible for everything:

Your marketing

Your operations

Your own taxes (yes, really)

and building a business from the ground up

But here’s the good news: You don’t need an MBA to set up your real estate business like a boss. You just need a clear path, a few foundational pieces and the willingness to trade perfection for progress.

How to set up a new real estate business

Whether you just passed your exam or recently jumped ship from the 9-to-5, here’s your five-step blueprint to go from an employee to an empowered entrepreneur.

1. Get your business structure (and mindset) in place

This is Step 1 for a reason. Because if you want to build a business that lasts, you need to build it with intention.

Start with choosing a legal business structure. Most agents begin as sole proprietors, which is the default setup when you start working under your own name. But you may want to explore forming an LLC or even an S Corp, depending on your income and tax goals.

Why does this matter? Because your business structure affects everything:

How you pay yourself



How you’re taxed



How protected you are personally



Don’t google your way through this one. Take the time to sit down with a CPA or small business attorney who understands real estate. They’ll help you register with your state, apply for your EIN, and choose a structure that aligns with your goals.

Pro tip: Some states allow you to be taxed as an S Corp even if you’re a single-member LLC. This could save you thousands in self-employment tax as you grow.

2. Set up your financial systems (even if it feels ‘too early’)

Here’s what happens when you don’t set this up early: You get your first few commission checks, you celebrate (you should!), and then … April hits, and tax season rolls around.

Let’s avoid the panic.

Set up these three things right away:

A business checking account



A business debit or credit card



A separate tax savings account

From the very first dollar you earn, treat it like business income. Pay yourself like an employee from your business, and set aside 25 percent to 30 percent of every commission check for taxes. Yes, even that $4,000 check from your first rental.

Budgeting may not be glamorous, but it’s your safety net. Use a tool that works for you:

Google Sheets (easy and free)



QuickBooks or Wave (for automation)



A paper planner if you’re old-school (no shame here!)

Make it a date. Every week or month, check in on your numbers. Spice it up with a candle and a glass of wine. I mean, you are the boss after all.

3. Build your ‘advisory bench’ early

Here’s something no one tells you when you leave traditional employment: You’re now the CEO of your own company. And even CEOs have people they lean on.

You don’t need a whole staff, but you do need an “advisory bench” — a few key players who can help you grow and protect your business from day one.

Your Core Team:

CPA or tax professional who understands 1099s, deductions and quarterly taxes



Small business attorney for business formation, contracts and liability protection



Insurance agent for E&O insurance, general business coverage and possibly life/disability



Local banker to help with business banking, credit cards and future lending



Financial advisor for planning long-term wealth goals, retirement contributions like SEP IRAs or Solo 401(k)s, and to keep your big-picture money strategy on track.

If you don’t know where to find these people, ask your broker, fellow agents, or even your state or local Realtor association. Referrals from people who’ve been there trump Google searches every time.

4. Understand how taxes really work now

If you’ve only ever had a W-2 job, here’s what’s about to change:

No more employer withholding taxes for you



No more automatic retirement contributions



No more tax refunds unless you overpaid

As a 1099 independent contractor, you are now fully responsible for:

Tax payments



Tracking every business-related expense



Maximizing deductions without triggering audits

Start with these basics:

Track mileage (apps like MileIQ work great)



Save receipts (Quickbooks App is great for this) or use a free scanning app



Keep track of all income and expenses



Save for taxes like it’s your job (because it is)



And yes, you can write off things like:

Coaching, courses and conferences



Marketing materials



Software and CRMs



Home office space (if used exclusively for work)



Meals and entertainment (50 percent if it’s with clients or vendors)



Tax tip: You’re also now eligible to contribute to retirement accounts like a SEP IRA or Solo 401(k). A great CPA can help you maximize these opportunities and lower your taxable income.

5. Shift your thinking from ‘job’ to ‘business’

This is the big one. It’s less about paperwork and more about how you show up every day.

In your 9-to-5, your schedule was probably set. Your boss told you what to do. There was a clear path and a built-in paycheck. Now? You’re in charge. You’re setting the pace. You’re building the business.

That means:

Blocking time for lead generation and follow-up (non-negotiable)



Creating systems and checklists for repeatable service



Prioritizing branding, marketing and client experience



Reinvesting in your own growth, whether that’s tech, tools or training

This is your business. You get to make it whatever you want it to be. Just know this: The most successful agents treat their business like a business from the beginning, even before the first sale. Even when it’s quiet. Even when no one’s watching.

You’ve got this

Transitioning from employee to independent contractor can feel like jumping into the deep end. I get it. Been there, done that. But here’s the thing: You’re not doing this alone. You’ve got me in your corner, and I know that with the right focus, effort and intention, you’re going to succeed.

Every smart decision you make now is laying the groundwork for the freedom, flexibility and fulfillment you’ve been craving. So open that business account. Book the CPA meeting. Print your first budget spreadsheet.

You don’t have to know it all. You just have to start. Step into the role of CEO, even if it still feels a little wobbly at first.

You’ve got this. And remember, you’re not doing it alone.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Jessica Souza is a broker-owner and author. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Instagram.