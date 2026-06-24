Social lead gen hub POP.STORE is expanding its focus on real estate, helping agents turn content and social media engagement into measurable business results. Troy Palmquist talks with GM Jo Wong about the platform’s upcoming VidCon appearance featuring Andrew Jevin and Glennda Baker.

For years, real estate professionals have been building audiences, publishing content and influencing consumer decisions. Now the creator economy is beginning to recognize them as influencers in their own right.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY

While VidCon Anaheim is traditionally associated with YouTubers, influencers, brands and creator-economy companies. POP.STORE is using its title sponsorship to argue that the definition of “creator” is expanding, with real estate as a significant part of that expansion. That’s why this year’s VidCon will bring two real estate heavyweights, Andrew Jevin and Glennda Baker, to its stage.

POP.STORE discovered a gap in the real estate technology market

POP.STORE didn’t initially set out to serve agents, but it stumbled into the opportunity after talking with Jevin about how fragmented agents’ marketing systems had become. “That’s really how we ended up building what we have today with the real estate agent network and community,” Wong said.

According to Wong, most agents don’t think of themselves as creators and influencers primarily; they view their social media content as part of marketing their core real estate business. However, Wong believes that’s a false distinction.

“Creators and influencers are just people putting out content that people want to learn from,” she said. Agents “don’t realize that their content is actually influencing people’s decisions.” POP.STORE is focusing on a behavior shift that’s already happening in the real estate industry, without being acknowledged.

Bridging the gap between content creation and lead generation

While many agents put out attention-getting content, it’s a one-way street. In Wong’s view, attention has value only if it converts. She referred in our conversation to an agent whose post went viral, garnering millions of views. At the end of the day, it did nothing for her business because of a lack of conversion infrastructure.

The agent “collected no information, no leads,” Wong said. After a little time, all of the attention on the post “just went away.” POP.STORE seeks to close that attention-conversion loop by creating infrastructure that helps agents capture value from the audiences they’re already building.

The company’s VidCon sponsorship reflects a broader strategy

“Yes, real estate agents are influencers,” Wong said. That realization inspired her to create a platform to highlight the importance and potential of real estate agents at the industry’s largest creator economy event.

As POP.STORE positions itself at the intersection of creator tools and proptech, bringing Andrew Jevin and Glennda Baker together onstage at this month’s VidCom Anaheim just makes sense.

Jevin represents the agent who understands systems, automation and audience building. Baker represents the power of authentic content and personal branding. Together, they’re examples of the type of creator-business POP.STORE believes more agents can become.

“Every missed response is potentially a lost deal,” Baker said in a statement ahead of her appearance. “POP.STORE brought everything into one system so I can actually keep up with the demand I’ve built.”

7 takeaways for agents

1. Stop thinking of yourself as a salesperson. Start thinking of yourself as a creator

If you’re already influencing consumer decisions, you’re an influencer. That means consistently publishing useful content that builds trust, not just posting when you’ve got a new listing to promote.

Create content weekly, not just when a listing launches.

Focus on educating, not selling.

Build an audience before you need leads.

2. Neighborhood knowledge is more valuable than listing content

Consumers care more about where they will live than what they’ll buy. Local expertise is your competitive advantage because it’s difficult to replicate.

Create neighborhood guides for your target micromarkets.

Talk about schools, restaurants, commute times and community culture.

Become known for a place, not just a profession.

3. One viral post is not a marketing strategy

Attention alone has limited value. Agent creators need systems that convert engagement into business. Wong sums it up: “Virality is truly not a business.”

Add lead capture opportunities to content.

Create downloadable resources.

Collect email addresses.

Give viewers a next step.

4. Focus less on follower counts and more on trust

Real estate is different from entertainment. You don’t need millions of followers. You need credibility with the right audience. Build your business around relationships rather than chasing vanity metrics.

Prioritize comments and conversations.

Answer questions publicly.

Build community rather than chasing numbers.

5. Your content should keep working after you log off

Creators spend too much time on administrative work and not enough time creating. Whether through automation, systems or AI, the goal is to make content continue generating opportunities after publication.

Repurpose content across channels.

Use automated follow-up where appropriate.

Build and maintain evergreen content libraries that remain useful for months or years.

6. The future belongs to agents who own an audience

Wong argues that creators are increasingly focused on audience ownership rather than depending on platforms, brand deals or the luck of the algorithm.

For agents, that translates into:

Email lists

Subscriber communities

Local newsletters

Direct relationships

The goal is to build an audience that you control rather than relying exclusively on paid leads or social media algorithms.

7. Real estate is becoming part of the creator economy

Whether or not you choose to embrace the influencer label, the larger message is clear: Consumers increasingly choose agents the same way social media users choose creators to follow — by engaging with their content, consuming their expertise and developing trust over time.

The key for agents is turning that engagement into action.