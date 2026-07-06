Instagram and LinkedIn data shows why saves and swipe-throughs matter more than views. Reels still lead on reach, but carousels are outperforming them on engagement across Instagram, according to multiple 2026 platform benchmarks. On LinkedIn, PDF document posts generate the highest engagement rate of any content type on the platform — and fewer than 5 percent of profiles post them regularly.

If you’ve been posting consistently but wondering whether your format mix is working as hard as it could, the latest platform data offers some useful signals. Engagement patterns on Instagram and LinkedIn have shifted enough in the past year that what performed best in 2023 and 2024 is not necessarily what performs best now.

Carousels are outperforming Reels on engagement

For a while now, the conventional wisdom on Instagram was to prioritize Reels. The data in 2026 tells a more nuanced story, though.

Carousels average a 10.15 percent engagement rate on Instagram compared to roughly 6 percent for Reels, according to TrueFuture Media’s January 2026 analysis. Buffer’s study of more than 52 million posts found carousels earn a 6.90 percent engagement rate by reach, compared to 3.31 percent for Reels. Socialinsider’s 2026 Instagram benchmark report, which draws on a year of data through the first quarter of 2026, puts carousels at the top of the engagement leaderboard, a pattern that has held since 2023.

The reason comes down to what each format is built to do. Reels generate more reach, with an average reach rate of 30.81 percent — more than twice that of carousels, according to Socialinsider. But carousels generate roughly twice the saves per impression, according to the same benchmarks. Saves tell the algorithm your content has enough value for someone to return to it. On Instagram, that signal carries weight.

Carousels also get a second chance at impressions through what Instagram calls a re-serve mechanic: If someone scrolls past without swiping through all slides, the platform may surface the carousel again later, starting at a later slide. That re-serve does not apply to Reels.

What this means for real estate professionals: Reels and carousels are doing different jobs. If reach and discovery are the goal — getting in front of people who don’t follow you yet — Reels are still the stronger tool. If the goal is deepening trust with an existing audience through content people save and return to, carousels have a clear edge. Market updates, buyer checklists, neighborhood breakdowns and staging tips all suit the carousel format.

Your follower count should influence your format choice

The Reels-versus-carousels question does not have a single answer. According to a joint study from Metricool and HypeAuditor that analyzed 700 million posts from January through June 2025, Reels consistently drive higher reach for accounts under 50,000 followers. For the largest accounts — those above 1 million followers — carousels dominate across all key metrics, including reach.

A separate 10,000-post study published by CreatorsJet found the same threshold: smaller accounts under 50,000 followers saw Reels bring the highest reach and visibility, while larger accounts over 50,000 saw carousels outperform in engagement depth and interaction.

The practical implication is that newer or growing accounts should lean on Reels for discovery, while established accounts with larger followings tend to get more return from carousels.

What this means for real estate professionals: If you’re building your following, Reels give you the best chance of reaching people who don’t already know you. If you have an established local audience, carousels are more likely to deepen the relationships that lead to referrals and repeat business.

LinkedIn PDF carousels are the platform’s highest-performing format — and underused

LinkedIn’s most effective organic content format right now is not video or a standard image post. It’s a PDF uploaded as a document carousel.

Socialinsider’s analysis of 1.3 million LinkedIn posts found native document posts — PDFs that display as swipeable carousels in the feed — generate the highest engagement rate of any content type on the platform at 7 percent. Multi-image posts followed at 6.45 percent and video at 6 percent. Social Media Today covered the findings in April 2026.

A separate analysis by AuthoredUp, drawing on 3 million LinkedIn posts from March 2025 through February 2026, found document posts generate 39 percent more reach and 30 percent more engagement than the average post on the platform.

The reason, according to the Socialinsider report, is dwell time. Swiping through a multi-slide document keeps users on the post longer than almost any other format, and LinkedIn’s algorithm interprets that extended attention as a quality signal. The format also drives saves — documents account for 12.92 percent of all saved posts on LinkedIn, roughly 2.6 times their share of total content, according to AuthoredUp.

Despite that, AuthoredUp’s data found only 4.88 percent of LinkedIn profiles post document carousels on a regular basis.

What this means for real estate professionals: LinkedIn rewards the kind of content agents already produce: market data, neighborhood breakdowns, buyer and seller guides, local investment analysis. The PDF carousel format takes that content and puts it in the format the platform distributes most. If you’re on LinkedIn but not using document posts, that’s a gap the data suggests is worth closing.

Educational content earns the saves and shares that drive algorithmic distribution

Across both Instagram and LinkedIn, the content category that consistently earns saves and shares is educational — posts that answer questions buyers and sellers are already asking.

Multiple 2026 analyses, including data from Socialinsider and research cited by Momenzo’s real estate social media trend report, find that educational content performs well algorithmically because people save, share and return to useful information. That save behavior is a direct signal to the algorithm that content has value, which drives wider distribution.

For real estate specifically, the content gap identified across sources is hyperlocal education: What it costs to live in a specific neighborhood, how local inventory is moving, what buyers are competing against in a given ZIP code. That content is searchable, saveable and positions an agent as the local expert before a client makes contact.

What this means for real estate professionals: Listing announcements and closing posts have their place, but the content that builds an audience and earns algorithmic distribution tends to be the post that helps someone understand something — a market stat, a process, a local comparison — before they ever need an agent.

Repurposing one piece of content across formats multiplies reach without multiplying work

The average person uses 6.8 different social media networks per month, according to data cited in multiple 2026 content marketing analyses. Creating original content for each platform from scratch is not sustainable for most agents working alone or in small teams.

Content repurposing — adapting one core piece of content into different formats for different platforms — addresses that constraint. According to Hootsuite’s 2026 platform analysis, repurposed content generates 25 to 35 percent more engagement than sporadic one-off posts because it reinforces messaging across the channels where an audience already spends time.

One market update becomes an Instagram carousel, a LinkedIn PDF document, a Reel using the headline stat as a hook and a caption adapted for each platform’s tone. The underlying information is the same, but the format is native to each surface.

What this means for real estate professionals: You don’t need to be everywhere with different content. You need one strong idea, adapted for where your audience already is. The agents building consistent social presence without burning out are the ones treating their best content as source material rather than a single post.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

Carousels outperform Reels on engagement across Instagram; Reels still lead on raw reach

Account size matters: Reels favor smaller accounts, carousels favor larger established ones

LinkedIn PDF document posts generate the highest engagement rate of any format on the platform, and fewer than 5 percent of profiles post them regularly

Educational and hyperlocal content earns the saves and shares that drive algorithmic distribution

Repurposing one piece of content across formats builds a consistent presence without multiplying workload

Summer tends to be when agents have a little more breathing room to experiment. The data above doesn’t prescribe a complete overhaul, but rather provides a snapshot of what’s working on these platforms right now and which formats the algorithms are currently rewarding. Content that earns a save, a swipe-through or a share is outperforming content that chases reach for its own sake. That’s useful to know whether you’re refining an existing strategy or starting to build one.

Each week on Trending, Inman’s Jessi Healey dives into what’s buzzing in social media and why it matters for real estate professionals. From viral trends to platform changes, she’ll break it all down so you know what’s worth your time — and what’s not.

Email Jessi Healey