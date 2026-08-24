Homing in on the right market segment is key to keeping your pipeline full. In this week’s column, America Foy helps you navigate niches.

I became a residential real estate agent around Year Eight, 2011. This was the Great Recession, and the market was doing its level best to eat everyone alive.

My early career was commercial and then institutional — I was an REO agent — but for those of you who remember, 2011 was a particularly interesting pivot; Enter the short sale.

I got a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certification and learned how to “do” short-sale listings. That’s all there were at the time. I picked up my first listing, and eight months later it closed. That first $3,000 commission wasn’t just a check. It was a graduate degree.

Here’s the lesson the short-sale nightmare taught me: When the entire market is collapsing, the only survivors are the ones who understand a specific, complicated problem better than anyone else.

While other agents drowned in conventional deals that wouldn’t close, my short-sale listings, with their complicated lender approvals and endless paperwork, were closing. I wasn’t smarter. I was specialized. I became the go-to for a transaction everyone else didn’t want, and that tiny, terrified niche kept my business alive.

That experience framed everything I’ve done since. A niche isn’t a marketing tactic. It’s a strategy.

While a huge share of agents compete for the same residential listings, you could be the only one in your market who truly understands the emotional complexities of divorce real estate, the legal nuances of probate or the financing hurdles for VA buyers.

Those aren’t smaller markets. They’re territories where your expertise, not your ad spend, win business.

A mentor told me once that real estate is a war of attrition and to just keep showing up because it’s your job now. Part of that job, when you’re new, is working with the clients the comfortable agents pass up. The $3,000 commissions feel small until you realize they’re the building blocks of a career.

I’ve been working with a group of new agents, and we’re focusing on how to make it in the business and become successful. These are some of the questions they’ve been asking about niche marketing.

Send your questions to americaanswers1@gmail.com, and let’s talk.

Question: How do I know which niche is right for me?

Answer: A true niche is born from financial stress. My short-sale expertise wasn’t a strategic choice — it was survival. When the market started changing in 2011, the only calls I got were from underwater sellers who owed more than their houses were worth. I did the work because that’s all there was to do. The niche found me.

That is how you will know your niche. It’s not a clever idea you pick from a whiteboard. It arrives as a problem that keeps landing on your desk whether you want it or not — your sphere is experiencing it right now.

So do not ask, “What niche should I pick?” Ask yourself, “What are my friends griping about?” I can guarantee you it’s not being able to afford to buy a house.

A niche is not a tagline. It’s a problem waiting to be solved.

Question: How do I prove my niche expertise when I have no niche transactions yet?

Answer: Look at your own experience.

Have you been able to buy a house?

Have you been a part of a probate transaction — someone died and left you property?

Have you been divorced or had to sell your own or a family’s property because you could not afford to keep it?

Have you ever been denied a loan, been through a foreclosure or couldn’t figure out how to come up with a down payment and closing costs?

If any of those are “yes,” you have more niche expertise than you are giving yourself credit for. The difference between a transaction and experience is only the word “client.”

You lived the process. You felt the fear. You know exactly where a buyer lies awake at night — because you have been that buyer.

Here is how you prove it without a single closing: Tell your story, not your credentials. “I lost a house to foreclosure and clawed my way back” is more persuasive to a distressed seller than any designation. They do not need a broker who studied their problem. They need one who survived it.

Nobody starts with a niche and a file cabinet full of deals. Everyone starts with lived experience and a willingness to say, “I have been through this. Let me help you through it, too.”

Question: How do I market to a niche that I’m not a member of without making it look transactional?

Answer: I have a giant problem with this, as I personally fall into a few niche buckets. I call it “going to church to get clients,” and I advise against it.

The test is simple. If you would stop doing the thing the day it stops producing clients, it will read as transactional. Did you stop going to your AA meetings because you don’t get clients? Did you stop donating your time at the SPCA because you didn’t get any clients?

It sounds ridiculous, but it happens. Communities can smell performative outreach from a mile away.

Outsider marketing works when anchored in contribution, transparency and insider proof. Lead with what you give, and the transactional feeling disappears, because you will no longer be transactional.

Each week in America Answers, Inman contributor America Foy answers questions from the industry at large and offers advice on how to handle the situation.

Have questions? Email America Foy

America Foy is a broker associate at The Grubb Co. Get connected on LinkedIn and Instagram.