Tamir Poleg and the leadership of the new Real REMAX Group are deeply committed to driving growth and innovation, broker-owner Emily Askin writes.

From one day to Day 1, the vision Tamir Poleg held five to six years ago — to one day acquire REMAX​ — became a reality this week, marking “Day 1” of a new era.

The transition was set in motion late last Friday when the former CEO of REMAX informed the network that the deal between The Real Brokerage and REMAX would be finalized on Monday, Aug. 24.



Following this announcement and the closing of the deal Monday afternoon, a 25-minute town hall meeting was held on Tuesday to address the REMAX network of 144,000+ agents, brokers and owners. During this session, Poleg was joined by key leadership members, including Chief Operating Officer Amy Somerville, President Jenna Rozenblat and Chief Technology Officer Pritesh Damani, to discuss the path forward.

The insights from the town hall were clear: Poleg and the leadership of the new Real REMAX Group are deeply committed to driving growth and innovation. Poleg emphasized that by combining these two brands, we are building a collaborative powerhouse capable of leading the industry.

He assured the network that both REMAX and Real will continue to operate as separate brands, keeping our primary focus exactly where it belongs: selling homes and serving our clients.

Upcoming initiatives announced at the town hall

Looking ahead to the R4 convention in February 2027, Poleg outlined several key initiatives that he plans to offer REMAX affiliates:

establish a global referral network connecting Real and REMAX agents. They willconnecting Real and REMAX agents.

We will have the option to start integrating their AI assistant, HeyLeo, into our brokerages and agent workflows.

His team is creating a collaborative forum for agents from both networks to share ideas, discuss industry challenges and foster growth.

We will begin exploring potential title and mortgage service integrations to create additional value and profit opportunities.

When Poleg turned his focus to the broker-owners on the call, he emphasized that his primary goal is growth. Specifically, he does not want to grow by selling more franchises; rather, he wants to grow the network by helping us expand and strengthen our existing offices.

I truly appreciate this approach. When we are competing against each other in a small market for market share, and new franchises are opening just miles from our doors, it makes our work significantly more challenging. I am optimistic that this new direction will better support our office’s success.

I appreciate that Poleg has built a brokerage from the ground up, as he possesses a unique understanding of the challenges we face as broker-owners — perhaps more so than his predecessors.

Concerns and support in the aftermath of the deal

Naturally, opinions across the REMAX network are divided. There is widespread speculation regarding his long-term strategy, leading many to question if he can be trusted and whether he eventually intends to consolidate the brands.

The recent introduction of a dual-branded logo, which we were encouraged to adopt, has only added to the frustration and uncertainty among many broker-owners.

Whenever there is a change in ownership and leadership, it is natural to see a mix of support and skepticism. However, I am optimistic about Poleg and his team; I genuinely believe they want the best for the Real REMAX Group.

Their focus on fostering growth, increasing efficiency, streamlining back-office operations and simplifying the daily workflow for agents is encouraging. I trust their vision and look forward to seeing them execute their plan.

As a broker-owner, we intend to carefully evaluate the offerings available to us — recognizing that these may be influenced by our status as a private region — while remaining eager to learn from their systems and tools as we move forward together.

As we continue to grow and evolve together as the Real REMAX Group, we will continue to see more tools and technology, and the bigger vision start to take shape. From where I sit as a broker-owner, we are in one of the best positions we have been in for a long time.

There is so much opportunity here to create real growth for our brokerages and give our agents better tools and more opportunities to grow their own businesses. REMAX has size, experience, brand recognition, and now, we have the innovation and technology to match it.

While there is still plenty to prove, it feels like all the pieces are falling into place and the future isn’t something we have to wait for; it’s ours for the taking.

We know that real estate is an inherently competitive business. By bringing together these two companies, we are ensuring that our business remains well-positioned for the future.

A recognized brand and a highly productive network of agents, coupled with advanced technology that allows for growth and efficiency, have ensured us more visibility, a more established market presence and a stronger seat at the table.

I would like to extend a warm welcome to Poleg and his leadership team, and say hello to all my fellow Real agents.