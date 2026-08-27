Liniger co-founded REMAX with husband, Dave, in 1973 and later served as CEO before stepping back in 2018.

Fifty years after co-founding the franchise giant REMAX, Gail Liniger has died at the age of 81.

With her husband Dave, she founded REMAX in 1973 and served as the CEO in 1991. The model “revolutionized how real estate brokerages operated,” the company wrote in its statement.

“Gail was my partner in every sense of the word,” Dave Liniger said. “She was crucial to the success of REMAX, and in many ways was the steady force behind everything we built.”

After surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 1983, Gail returned to the helm of REMAX, and in 1991, took on the role of CEO during a period of “international expansion and cultural transformation.”

“Gail Liniger was a rare and remarkable leader,” said Chief Marketing Officer of Real REMAX Group, Abby Lee. “She led with grace and grit, and her influence on the REMAX brand and real estate industry is immeasurable. Gail built a culture of excellence, generosity and perseverance.”

Gail retired from the then-REMAX Holdings Board of Directors in 2023, after stepping back from day-to-day operations in 2018.

On Monday, The Real Brokerage completed its acquisition of REMAX Holdings. At that time, the deal terminated a tax receivable agreement dating to 2013 between REMAX Holdings and RIHI, the holding company associated with REMAX founders Dave and Gail Liniger.

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