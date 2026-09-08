Washington’s new First Look status offers sellers privacy without the price penalty that usually comes with less exposure, Darryl Davis writes.

For a year, I have been writing about what private listings cost the seller. So, when a listing status gets this part right, I want to say so.

On Sept. 4, the Northwest MLS in Washington launched a new status called First Look as part of its settlement with Compass. After a year of arguing against the private exclusive model, I think this one is built the right way.

Here is what it does:

For up to 21 days, a seller can market a home as coming soon while getting it ready for its Active launch.

During that window, days on market and price changes do not show on the public record, though they stay inside the MLS for brokers to see.

The seller decides whether to allow showings, open houses and offers, and whether the home appears on the public portals.

It is the first coming soon status NWMLS has ever allowed, part of a broader shift toward coming soon nationwide.

Every First Look listing has to be submitted to the MLS and made available to all 30,000-plus member brokers, a rule the MLS built to keep listings out of what it calls shadow networks. Read that twice. This is not a home shown to one company’s agents and one company’s buyers. It is a home the entire cooperating market can see and act on from Day 1.

That is the line I have tried to draw all year, and First Look draws it cleanly. I have never argued that keeping a seller’s price history quiet hurts them. It does not.

When a buyer sees three price changes and 80 days on market, they stop asking whether they love the house and start doing math on how anxious the seller must be. Keeping that scoreboard private during the prep window is a real benefit, and I have said so in print.

What I have argued against is shrinking the audience. Exposure is not a preference. It is the mechanism that sets the price. Fewer buyers in the room means a lower number on the contract, every time. First Look separates the two. The seller gets the privacy. The market keeps the exposure.

Think about how a play opens. Before opening night, there are previews. The theater sells tickets to the public, the house fills up, and anyone who wants a seat can buy one. The only difference is that the critics hold their reviews until opening night. Nobody calls a preview a secret. The whole town is invited. The scorecard just is not printed yet.

That is First Look. The audience is the entire market, and only the reviews, the days on market and the price history wait. A private exclusive is the opposite. It is a rehearsal in a locked room with a few of the director’s friends, and then someone claims the show would sell more tickets with fewer people watching. That never made sense on a stage, and it does not make sense in a living room.

A private listing and a hidden listing are not the same thing. First Look keeps the whole market in the room and holds back only the public scoreboard. That is privacy without the price sellers usually pay for it.

So how do you use this at the kitchen table? 4 moves

Name the two goals out loud and keep them separate. Most sellers have never heard anyone say that privacy and price pull in opposite directions. First Look protects the scoreboard without giving up the audience, which is exactly why it is worth understanding.

Explain what stays public and what does not. The whole cooperating market sees the home from the first day, and only the days on market and price history wait until the Active launch. That way, the seller chooses with the full picture instead of receiving a decision.

Put a date on the Active launch. First Look runs up to 21 days, so do not let it drift. Write the calendar date the home goes fully Active into the plan and get a signature.

Write down the reason and the recommendation. Two sentences in your file on why First Look fits this seller and what you advised. Notes written the same week are worth more than the finest memory in a courtroom.

Here is how the conversation can sound.

Seller: “I do not want the whole world watching every move we make on price.”

You: “I understand, and you do not have to. In First Look, every agent and their buyers can see the home and can make an offer from Day 1, so your audience does not shrink. What waits is only the public record of days on market and price.”

One honest caution. A good status can still be misused. An agent who keeps a home off the portals for three weeks and calls it strategy has just given the old problem a new name. The status is only as good as the disclosure around it. Use it for the seller who truly wants privacy, and let the whole market do what only it can do: Find the buyer who pays the most.

For a year, this has been framed as privacy against exposure, as if a seller had to pick one. First Look refuses that choice.

A private exclusive asks a seller to give up the crowd to get the quiet. First Look lets them keep both.