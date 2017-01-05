AgentBrokerage

Solving the real estate agent’s technology problem

It comes down to your willingness and ability to compete
Published 16 min ago
Creed Smith
by
  • Individually, agents simply cannot afford to develop or even purchase the kinds of technologies allowing them to double their income -- which is really the thing they are most interested in.
  • There are only four major sources of obtaining the cutting-edge technology agents need to thrive, with the first requiring giving up their influence in the marketplace and the second and third refusing to help them.
  • The only technologies agents care about are those creating more business and income for them, which mean technologies that put other agents out of business. It’s a zero-sum game; you can’t have more unless someone else has less.

Real estate agents are in a terrible strategic situation. There are only four major sources of obtaining the cutting-edge technology they need to thrive, with the first requiring giving up their influence in the marketplace and the second and third refusing to help them ...

Article image credited to Julietphotography / Shutterstock.com

