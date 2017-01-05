Solving the real estate agent’s technology problem

Real estate agents are in a terrible strategic situation. There are only four major sources of obtaining the cutting-edge technology they need to thrive, with the first requiring giving up their influence in the marketplace and the second and third refusing to help them ...
- Individually, agents simply cannot afford to develop or even purchase the kinds of technologies allowing them to double their income -- which is really the thing they are most interested in.
- There are only four major sources of obtaining the cutting-edge technology agents need to thrive, with the first requiring giving up their influence in the marketplace and the second and third refusing to help them.
- The only technologies agents care about are those creating more business and income for them, which mean technologies that put other agents out of business. It’s a zero-sum game; you can’t have more unless someone else has less.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments