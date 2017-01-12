How does a millennial New York brokerage owner expand his business? If you are 27-year-old Zach Ehrlich, founder of Mdrn. Residential (pronounced “modern residential”), you try to address pain points head-on ...
- The three-year-old independent NYC brokerage, Mdrn. Residential, is taking vertical integration to a new level with its Stoop app.
- The app has been designed to improve residents' experiences with their building and property managers; in some cases, Mdrn. takes on the property management.
- The brokerage hopes this will keep Mdrn. agents in clients' lives more regularly.
