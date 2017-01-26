Those kids in a garage dreaming up what could be the latest and greatest real estate tech tool are in luck. Three real estate industry players have joined forces to offer what they say is a "groundbreaking" industry first: a free, standardized MLS data feed for technology developers to play with ...
- Real estate tech developers can now get access to a free, standardized MLS data feed they can use to develop and test products for agents and brokers.
- This eliminates the often cumbersome process of obtaining an MLS data feed, potentially speeding up innovation.
- Backers foresee tools that include "mashups" of MLS data combined with other data to offer consumers a more individualized property search.
