Redfin to fund mortgages for buyer customers

No matter how talented a real estate agent might be, she sometimes may watch helplessly as a loan officer screws the pooch. After years of research and development, Redfin will soon try to change that ...
- Redfin will launch a lending arm in Texas later this year.
- The brokerage hopes to integrate this mortgage shop into its existing brokerage and title businesses to a level that's unmatched in the industry.
- Redfin will try to do this by employing a shared technology platform for the businesses, compensation based partly on customer satisfaction, and an exclusive focus on Redfin customers.
by CareyBot
