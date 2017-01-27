AgentBrokerage

Has real estate’s ‘Uber moment’ finally arrived at last?

Data scientists are charging into the real estate village -- what's that mean for you?
Published 5 min ago
Brad Inman
Brad Inman
  • The home listing market suddenly faces a fierce new competitor (or partner) that is underestimated by some in the old guard.
  • Broker-owners can choose to behave like cab companies with Uber, ignoring the trend altogether, or could quickly invest in their own data science.
  • Agents are like the cab and Uber drivers, survivors and thrivers; they will adapt, adopt and partner where needed.

In the movie Jack and the Giant Slayer, the towering giants quickly descended from the beanstalks, provoking fear as they tried to conquer the Kingdom of Cloister. With a sudden ferociousness, data scientists are charging into the real estate village, poised to rattle the industry by changing how people sell their homes ...

Article image credited to welburnstuart / Shutterstock.com

