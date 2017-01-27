In the movie Jack and the Giant Slayer, the towering giants quickly descended from the beanstalks, provoking fear as they tried to conquer the Kingdom of Cloister. With a sudden ferociousness, data scientists are charging into the real estate village, poised to rattle the industry by changing how people sell their homes ...
- The home listing market suddenly faces a fierce new competitor (or partner) that is underestimated by some in the old guard.
- Broker-owners can choose to behave like cab companies with Uber, ignoring the trend altogether, or could quickly invest in their own data science.
- Agents are like the cab and Uber drivers, survivors and thrivers; they will adapt, adopt and partner where needed.
