Reposted with permission from Matt Bonelli.

A pre-listing packet is a packet of valuable information that includes everything a seller needs to know about the process of selling their property and what it will be like to work with you and your company.

This should be delivered prior to your listing consultation so that the seller has time to review the information. You do your research on the seller and their property prior to meeting — so why not help the seller out with some research on you?

If you want a chance to win a listing at the end of your consultation without the seller taking time to “think about it,” you must use a pre-listing packet and deliver it in advance of your meeting.

Here are a few things that you should include in your perfect pre-listing packet:

Your biography

Testimonials from your clients

Information about your brokerage

A complete marketing plan

Affiliations and distribution channels

Examples of your digital and print marketing materials

Market statistics

A list of questions every seller should ask their Realtor

Introduction to any additional services (i.e. transaction management, title, escrow, etc.)

A filled out listing agreement (except for price)

Homework for the sellers (property disclosure forms, etc.)

Anything else that can differentiate you and help the seller get ready to market their property

Customize this packet for each seller that you meet with. This is a great way to demonstrate the value of working with a proactive real estate advisor.

The pre-listing packet also helps you conduct a bit of due diligence on the seller.

If you go through the trouble to prepare a customized packet of information for them and they don’t read it, what does that mean?

If you are not yet using a pre-listing packet, it is time to start! If you currently use a pre-listing packet, do you have any success stories to share? If so, comment below or shoot me a message.

Matt Bonelli is a manager and broker associate for Turpin Realtors’ Chatham office in Chatham, New Jersey. You can follow him on Twitter or learn more about him on LinkedIn.