Real estate agents will soon lose the ability to manually post listings on Zillow or Trulia.Zillow Group, which operates the two listing portals, will nix the option on May 1, in a move that will put pressure on more MLSs and brokerages to send listings directly to the company. The change won't apply to other listing types, such as for-sale-by-owner, "Coming Soon" and "Make Me Move" listings -- which typically must be manually posted by agents or homeowners.Zillow Group says it's making the adjustment to promote the accuracy and timeliness of listings that appear on Zillow and Trulia."We are taking this step to provide buyers and sellers with the highest-quality listings data possible, and to provide agents and brokers with a simple way to market their listings," Zillow Group announced in an email sent to agents who previously had manually added listings to Zillow or Trulia."Broker and MLS feeds are the best way to achieve this."Zillow advised agents to chec...