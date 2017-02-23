Today Re/Max announced its largest annual agent gain in a decade and a bank account that's $22.7 million in the black.In its 2016 full-year and fourth-quarter earnings results, the company also reported total revenue of $176.3 million in 2016, down 0.3 percent year-over-year, and total revenue of $44.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, a 2.7 percent increase compared to Q4 2015. A 'landmark' year Calling it a "landmark" year, Dave Liniger, CEO and co-founder said that in addition to the gains in agent count (an increase of 6.8 percent), the company acquired six independent regions, launched Motto Mortgage and sold its remaining company-owned brokerages."Our new brand, Motto Mortgage, is off to a successful start with the first franchises sold and the inaugural class of brokers trained," Liniger added. "Looking ahead, many factors are working to support our continued momentum, including a gradually improving housing market, the potential of Motto and the benefit of in...
