BrokerageExclusive

Re/Max and DocuSign deepen digital transaction partnership

The deal integrates Transaction Rooms with Re/Max's lead generation system among other initiatives
Published 4 hours ago
Caroline Feeney
by Staff Writer

In August, Re/Max and DocuSign announced a "strategic alliance" to build on their 2011 agreement.Today they shared plans to deepen their partnership with an additional integration initiative to simplify Transaction Room sign on, reduce data entry and provide pricing discounts to Re/Max's broker and agent affiliates.As part of last year's deal, which rolled out fully in late September, DocuSign created an exclusive version of Transaction Rooms -- defined as secure, mobile locations to organize and share documents relating to a real estate transaction -- available for Re/Max broker-owners across the U.S. and Canada for free.Transaction Rooms allow parties to share emails, PDFs and fax files, all necessary components of the paperless transaction, without risking client security.In addition to the above offerings, the new initiative involves:A "single sign on" integration between DocuSign and the Re/Max internal portal, Max/Center, available in North America D...

Article image credited to kazoka / Shutterstock.com

Comments