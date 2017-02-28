Re/Max and DocuSign deepen digital transaction partnership

In August, Re/Max and DocuSign announced a "strategic alliance" to build on their 2011 agreement.Today they shared plans to deepen their partnership with an additional integration initiative to simplify Transaction Room sign on, reduce data entry and provide pricing discounts to Re/Max's broker and agent affiliates.As part of last year's deal, which rolled out fully in late September, DocuSign created an exclusive version of Transaction Rooms -- defined as secure, mobile locations to organize and share documents relating to a real estate transaction -- available for Re/Max broker-owners across the U.S. and Canada for free.Transaction Rooms allow parties to share emails, PDFs and fax files, all necessary components of the paperless transaction, without risking client security.In addition to the above offerings, the new initiative involves:A "single sign on" integration between DocuSign and the Re/Max internal portal, Max/Center, available in North America D...
by Ingrid Burke | on Feb 20, 2017
by Bernice Ross | 1 day
by Inman | on Feb 14, 2017
by Marian McPherson | 6 days
by Gill South | on Feb 21, 2017
by Caroline Feeney | 4 hours
by Caroline Feeney | on Sep 21, 2016
by Caroline Feeney | on Jul 25, 2016
