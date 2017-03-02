To build a consistent, sustainable business, the most important focus for real estate agents is the ability to quantify and cultivate their sphere of influence.

Agents need to pull together everybody they know, put them in one place, and then gather personal contact information: phone numbers and addresses.

The next step is taking a look to see what these contacts’ home status is — how long they’ve lived there, when they moved in and so on.

Keep a mental note of people in your area, and do your research so that you can have an informed conversation when you run into people out and about.

Whether you’re a newbie or a long-time agent, go over your sphere and look at their homes in the MLS. If you do the research, you’ll surely find business.