Have you ever crashed on the hotel-room couch of a title agent or lender friend -- and did you know that it could potentially get you into trouble?Minnesota real estate agent Brandon Doyle was recently fined $5,000 by the Department of Commerce (DOC) for allegedly receiving "things of value" in exchange for referrals to a title company. Liberty Title, the title company in question, will pay a $45,000 fine, according to a consent order. The alleged 'kickbacks' Nine out of 11 of the alleged kickbacks were for meals with Liberty Title, Doyle confirmed.Eight meals were eaten in Minnesota and one in New Orleans, Louisiana. "The meals were all networking functions which included other agents, loan officers and title reps," Doyle told Inman email. "Some were mastermind lunches, others were big events with tons of other people."The other two alleged kickbacks involved hotel room accommodations and beverage upgrades for a client appreciation event that Doyle held at a Minnesota ...