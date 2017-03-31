Byron Lazine and Tim Bray discuss whether an agent can make as much money on a real estate team as a solo agent.

Javier Carmenate reached out to ask the guys, “I’m thinking about joining a real estate team and wanted to know if you can make good money on a team. Like over $100,000 a year. I would be on a 50-50 split vs. 80 percent now, but he said I should be able to close three a month/36 a year. Can you make more money on a team vs. solo agent? Is that possible?”

If you are on a team and you have people to handle the things you aren’t good at or don’t like doing, you can get out there and close more deals. You can leverage your strengths and cover your weaknesses on a team. So it is possible to make more on a team than as a solo agent, but you have to find the right fit for you.