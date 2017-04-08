Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:

1. Special Report: How to turn Facebook into a lead generation machine

How many of Facebook’s 1.86 billion users could be a real estate agent’s next lead?

The social media top dog is a well-recognized platform for real estate professionals to communicate with consumers, attract buyers and sellers and create their personal and business brand.

Inman’s Special Report and the top story of the week offers creative ideas straight from agents and advice from the experts.

Also most read:

2. Will Realogy’s executive shake-up reignite growth?

3. 5 easy tools every agent should use in 2017

4. ‘We’re not ready to sell; we want to fix up the house’: How to deal

5. Agents hot on ‘text center’ that qualifies leads

6. Email scam hawks fake Zillow leads to agents

7. Seller’s market, buyer’s market: Why Realtors should never get too comfortable

8. 30 luxury home design trends and features adorning 2017

9. How agents can get paid faster

10. My big break: 7 top producers on the moment that changed it all