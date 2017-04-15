While real estate agents chase leads and close deals on houses, there’s another level of deal-making that takes place within the real estate industry: mergers, acquisitions, integrations and partnerships.

We’ll be recapping every week’s noteworthy deals that didn’t make it into print (and some that did) for your perusal.

This week’s deals

Monday, April 10

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announced the addition of Jack Fluck Realty in Monroe, Louisiana, to its franchise network. The company has rebranded and will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Veranda Realty while remaining under the leadership of owners Johnny Wade and Wayne Barnett. The brokerage is the first Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise in the state and will serve the cities of Monroe, West Monroe, Calhoun and Sterlington. “Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Veranda Realty’s strong heritage in the Monroe community makes them the perfect partner for our first franchise in Louisiana,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be expanding in a community that is seeing tremendous growth with a team that is committed to a forward-thinking approach to real estate.”

Tuesday, April 11

Rex Real Estate partnered with the Momentum Group, the leading WeChat marketing agency in the U.S. “REX is committed to helping our sellers market to audiences across the world,” said Elizabeth Reams, Director of Digital Marketing at Rex, in a statement. “We’re pleased to partner with The Momentum Group to strategically enter the China Market on WeChat.” The Momentum Group has launched the Rex account on WeChatify. WeChatify enables marketers to access WeChat specific information like user attributes and location to refine and optimize their social marketing strategies.

Coldwell Banker is retiring Previews International and introducing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury brand for its top agents. As part of the rebranding, the company is rolling out a new training program and certification.

Thursday, April 13

Colorado-based IRES (Information and Real Estate Services) MLS partnered with Everlance, a mileage tracker that replaces the shoebox of receipts and paper mileage log by tracking your expenses automatically. IRES subscribers can Download Everlance and receive a one-week Premium Trial, continue to use the Free version, which includes 30 automatic trips per month, or upgrade to the Premium Plan with the discount that IRES has negotiated. Regular annual price: $60, discounted price $48.

Realtor.com has expanded Matterport tour integration to its desktop website after announcing a similar integration for its iOS app in late March. Listings with the tours are marked with a “3D View” badge in the property search results, a label that makes them stand out from other properties and may catch the attention of scrollers.

Email deals and partnerships information to press@inman.com.