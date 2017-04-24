Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. It's not easy to get started in real estate, but establishing a foundation for your business is key. Like a good campfire, it all starts with what's underneath. If you have a consistent bed of simmering embers, the fire always has a chance. Here are four tools to help you build long-term success. 1. MailChimp with Facebook Ad tools MailChimp is the de-facto email marketing tool for small businesses. (Attention new agents: You are a small business.) It allows for easy list building and evocative email design and measurement. The company's recent integration with Facebook's advertising tools makes it an efficient one-stop platform for paid outreach. This assumes, of course, that you plan on building a presence on the social media stalwart. (You should.) Even better, MailChimp's developers makes advertising on Facebook easier than Facebook does. 2...