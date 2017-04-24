MarketingOpinion

New agent? 4 tech tools for building long-term success

Not every technology solution is ideal for new agents -- here are four that can get you that first deal
  • New agents need to balance new business efforts with long-term planning.
  • Naberly, MailChimp, ZipComps and RealSatisfied provide an array of smart, easy tools to establish and maintain business.

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. It's not easy to get started in real estate, but establishing a foundation for your business is key. Like a good campfire, it all starts with what's underneath. If you have a consistent bed of simmering embers, the fire always has a chance. Here are four tools to help you build long-term success. 1. MailChimp with Facebook Ad tools MailChimp is the de-facto email marketing tool for small businesses. (Attention new agents: You are a small business.) It allows for easy list building and evocative email design and measurement. The company's recent integration with Facebook's advertising tools makes it an efficient one-stop platform for paid outreach. This assumes, of course, that you plan on building a presence on the social media stalwart. (You should.) Even better, MailChimp's developers makes advertising on Facebook easier than Facebook does. 2...

Article image credited to Golubovy / Shutterstock.com

