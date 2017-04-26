Kids illustrate fair housing, and the results are amazing

A person snoozes in bed and dreams of an inviting place to call home. Boys and girls of different countries, represented by their flags, join hands in front of a modest house with a red roof. A cityscape features diverse faces smiling from the windows of their apartment buildings. Real estate regulations don't exactly conjure the warm fuzzies, but sometimes it takes seeing one through kids' eyes to remember the ideals -- and the need -- underlying it, as the above images and ideas from the minds of bright students accomplish. It's Fair Housing Month, and Florida's Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB) took the opportunity to highlight the federal Fair Housing Act through an essay and poster contest for elementary and middle school children with the theme, "Fair Housing: Making Dreams Come True." "The goal of the contest was to raise public awareness of enactment of the federal Fair Housing Act, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which prohibits discrimina...