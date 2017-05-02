Moderne Ventures today announced the closure of an early stage investment fund totaling $33 million from partners within its network of more than 300 companies to pour into real estate technology. The $33 million, half of which came from strategic investors, will be divvied up in checks that range from $100K to $4 million and given to companies within Moderne Ventures portfolio. Constance Freedman “Moderne was founded on the principle that capital and expertise are no longer the only ingredients that drive success for early-stage companies,” said Freedman, founder and managing partner of the venture capital fund focused on early stage investments in real estate, finance, insurance and home services markets technology companies, in a statement. “In order to be truly transformative, we have created the Moderne Network that fosters a symbiotic relationship between entrepreneurs and more established businesses seeking to redefine how they operate by embracing new te...
- On top of the funding news, Moderne Ventures is taking applications for Passport -- a seven-week immersion program for technology companies of all series and levels.
