Some real estate agents are concerned that 3-D home tours can reduce the number of opportunities for agents to "sell" buyers on a home. That's because the immersive experiences may diminish a home's foot traffic by allowing more prospective buyers to rule out the property online. But what if the listing agent could bring their sales skills to bear inside the tours, such as by adding videos that highlight the quality of a home's kitchen, furniture or amenities? Matterport, a leading provider of 3-D home tours, has unveiled a new feature that lets agents do just that. The enhancement lets agents tell rich stories about homes online and comes as 3-D real estate marketing continues to gain traction. Embedding a 'virtual agent' Matterport has upgraded its "tags" feature to allow agents to embed videos, graphics and other media in their Matterport tours. Previously, the tags only let creators annotate the tours with links and text. "If there were particular features ...