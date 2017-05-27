Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:
1. Zillow launches ‘Instant Offers’ pilot program for homesellers
Zillow launched a pilot program in two cities — Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida — called “Zillow Instant Offers,” with the promise that a home sale transaction can be completed in as little as a week.
The new Zillow product allows prospective homesellers to receive all-cash offers from a hand-selected group of 15 large private investors along with a side-by-side comparative market analysis (CMA) from a local Zillow Premier Agent.
Also most read:
2. 11 burning questions about Zillow Instant Offers
3. Zillow Instant Offers: What’s the real estate industry’s response?
4. Zestimate legal challenge seeks class action status
5. Zillow Prize will award $1M to the person or team who most improves Zestimate
6. Would charging fees for Instant Offers make Zillow a broker?
7. Avoiding the price reduction conversation? 5 tips to nail it
8. NAR politics, Instant Offers and a noisy week in real estate
9. Quality over quantity: How to turn your network into a renewable resource
10. $10M Listing or Bust: Breaking Into Luxury Real Estate without being rich
